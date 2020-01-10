Ottawa
Senators Senators 16-22-6
2
January 10, 2020 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 12-30-3
3
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Senators 0 2 0 0 0 2
Red Wings 1 1 0 0 1 3
Goals
Tkachuk OTT
1
Assists
Hronek DET
2
Saves
Bernier DET
29

Larkin's shootout goal gives Red Wings 3-2 win over Senators

DETROIT (AP) Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings have their first winning streak in almost a month.

Larkin scored the only goal in the shootout to give Detroit a 3-2 victory over the skidding Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Red Wings have won two in a row for the first time since Dec. 12-14. It also was their third win in five games, a feat they hadn't accomplished since Nov. 8-16.

Jonathan Bernier stopped Tyler Ennis, Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov in the tiebreaker after making 29 saves in regulation and overtime.

''He's kept us in countless games, whether we lose or win,'' Detroit teammate Tyler Bertuzzi said about Bernier. ''I know he's going to keep giving us those opportunities to win. If we can score some goals, we'll keep getting wins.''

Bernier, who began the season as Jimmy Howard's backup, has been in goal for all eight Detroit wins since Oct. 29.

''It feels great,'' he said.

Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Larkin also scored in regulation. Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek had two assists.

Colin White had a goal and an assist and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, which lost its season-high sixth straight (0-4-2). Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots.

''I thought we got on the forecheck, we tracked the puck and we were good in the D zone,'' Senators coach D.J. Smith said. ''On the whole, I thought we played well enough to win.''

White's power-play goal with 9:18 left in the second period tied it at 2. He tipped in defenseman Mike Reilly's shot from the point for his fourth goal.

Larkin's power-play goal 5:32 into the middle period gave Detroit a 2-0 lead. He skated through three Ottawa players in the neutral zone and the Senators end and stuffed the puck past Hogberg as Larkin cut across the top of the crease from right to left. It was his 11th goal.

''I used my speed to go around the defenseman and it kind of just opened up,'' Larkin said. ''I knew I was cutting to the far post and trying to get across there. It was a good play by the other guys to drop it back to me.''

Tkackuk put Ottawa on the board just 22 seconds later when his attempted pass from the side of the net went in off the skate of Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth. It was Tkachuk's 14th goal.

Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first period when he tipped in Hronek's shot-pass. It was Bertuzzi's 16th goal.

NOTES: Ottawa hired Jim Little as CEO on Friday. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk had been the team's CEO. Little will be responsible for business strategy, focusing on marketing and community relations. . Senators D Ron Hainsey returned after sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 19. . Larkin stretched his point streak to five games (two goals, three assists).

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • The Senators have won both meetings this season against the Red Wings after each team went 2-2-0 in the 2018-19 season series. Anthony Duclair has four goals this season against Detroit and his 10 career points against the Red Wings are his most vs. any opponent.
  • Detroit earned just its second victory in the last 10 games (2-8-0) with a 4-3 win over Montreal on Tuesday as Frans Nielsen had his first multi-goal game of the season. Three of the Red Wings' league-low 11 wins have come against the Canadiens. They are 8-30-3 against the rest of the league.
  • Ottawa allowed six unanswered goals in its fifth consecutive loss, 6-1 at Washington on Tuesday. This is the second five-game skid of the season for the Senators, who have given up at least five goals in four straight games for the first time since a seven-game stretch from March 2-15, 1994.
  • Mike Green is tied for the lead among active defensemen with 10 career goals against the Senators (Zdeno Chara, Victor Hedman) and is second with 31 points (Chara, 34). Green's only career hat trick came against Ottawa on October 17, 2016.
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau already has matched a career high with 19 goals this season (2015-16) after he scored four times last season. His plus-15 differential represents the league's largest improvement.

