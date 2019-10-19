New York
Islanders Islanders 5-3-0
3
October 19, 2019 - Final
Columbus
Blue Jackets Blue Jackets 3-3-2
2
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Islanders 2 0 0 1 3
Blue Jackets 1 1 0 0 2
Goals
Jones CLS
1
Assists
Beauvillier NYI
2
Saves
Greiss NYI
34

Nelson scores in OT to lift Islanders over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The New York Islanders won again in overtime, this time when Brock Nelson scored 33 seconds into the extra period.

They're getting used to it.

The 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night gave the Islanders their fourth straight victory. Two of them have come in overtime and a third in a shootout.

''This is a good league,'' New York coach Barry Trotz said. ''There's not much separating anybody, so you've got to weather the storms.''

After Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo made a stop, New York's Nick Leddy avoided a diving Pierre-Luc Dubois to get a pass in close to Nelson, who tapped it in the winner.

''(Leddy) stayed with it,'' said Nelson, who had an assist earlier in the game. ''I was able to get away from their D and the puck came to me.''

Boone Jenner had tied the score for the Blue Jackets late in the second period when he pounced on a puck that fell out of New York goalie Thomas Greiss' glove after a shot by teammate Dean Kukan. A scoreless third period followed to set up overtime.

Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle also had goals for the Islanders, and Greiss had 34 saves.

Seth Jones had a goal and Korpisalo finished with 31 saves as Columbus lost in overtime for the second consecutive night.

''We played our (butt) off,'' Columbus coach John Tortorella said flatly. ''I think we've played good all year long.''

Barzal started it when he settled down a bouncing puck on his way down the right side, got out in front of Columbus defender Zach Werenski and beat Korpisalo with a tap between the pads. The goal 8:24 into the game was Barzal's fourth of the season.

Jones tied the score for Columbus later in the first with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle, his first goal of the season.

Dal Colle got his first on an easy rebound to put the Islanders up 2-1 at the first intermission.

Columbus dropped to 3-3-2, while the Islanders - their Metropolitan Division rivals - improved to 5-3.

Jones said he felt the Blue Jackets played well enough to win.

''We have to start finishing,'' he said. ''Moral victories, so to speak, with just creating chances and losing tight games isn't going to cut it, it isn't going to get you to the playoffs. So we have to start bearing down here on some of these chances, and it will come.''

NOTES: Columbus had no penalties, and New York had just one. ... Kukan was in the lineup after being scratched the previous five games. He replaced injured D Ryan Murray. ... With an assist on Dal Colle's goal, Nelson has six points in the past five games. ... Barzal has six points in the past four games. ... Jenner's second-period goal was his 200th NHL point. ... Columbus' last six games have been decided by one goal.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Arizona on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: At Toronto on Monday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets
@
  • The Islanders have won three of the last four between these teams, and the losing team has been shutout in each of the last three in this series. However, the Blue Jackets have gone 14-3-1-3 (.762) all-time on home ice against the Islanders.
  • The Islanders' -33 shots on goal differential is tied for 28th in the NHL. However, in the second period of games, the Islanders have a +10 SOG differential and +2 goal differential. In the first and third periods combined, the team has a -46 SOG differential and -4 goal differential.
  • Brock Nelson has 26 career goals in October, five more than he has in any other month. He has a +13 rating in October and a -12 rating in all other months combined. One of Nelson's two career hat tricks came against the Blue Jackets on January 12, 2016.
  • Mathew Barzal has scored three goals in his last two games after scoring no goals in his first five games. The Islanders are 4-0-0 when Barzal tallies a point this season, and 0-3-0 when he has no points.

