Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 13-11-6
2
December 6, 2019 - Final
New York
Rangers Rangers 14-11-3
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Canadiens 1 0 1 2
Rangers 0 1 0 1
Goals
Gallagher MON
1
Assists
Suzuki MON
1
Saves
Georgiev NYR
31

Thompson scores late in 3rd, Canadiens beat Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) The Montreal Canadiens are hoping their season is back on track.

After suffering eight straight losses, Friday night's 2-1 win over the New York Rangers gave Montreal two victories in their last three games, and something to build on.

Nate Thompson scored the winner with 67 seconds left in the third period. Leading a Canadiens break, Nick Cousins had a shot blocked but found the 35-year-old veteran to set up his first goal since Nov. 9. The Montreal bench jumped to their feet in celebration.

"We wanted to go after them," Thompson said. "They made a push. We just found a way and Carey made big saves in key moments."

Carey Price made 29 saves and improved to 7-2-0 in his last nine games at Madison Square Garden. Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens. The win lifts Montreal into second place in the Atlantic Division.

"We are playing better on our side of the puck" Price said. "It's all about commitment and we have to stick with that. It's baby steps. Right now, we just have to focus on the next one."

Brendan Smith scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves in his second straight start in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who was feeling under the weather. He started on back-to-back nights for just the fourth time in his career.

The loss was the Rangers' 17th in their last 23 games against the Canadiens since the start of 2013.

"It was two teams that looked like they played last night," David Quinn said. "Unfortunately we were the first team to blink, 59 minutes into the game."

When the teams met in Montreal on Nov. 23, they played an instant classic. The Canadiens led 4-0 before the Rangers stormed back to win 6-5. There was far less scoring Friday night. Smith tied the game at 1-all early in the second period, capitalizing on a turnover by Otto Leskinen and scoring on a breakaway. Leskinen was playing in just his second career game, having made his NHL debut the previous night. Montreal's penalty kill, which entered the night ranked 29th in the league at 75%, killed off two penalties committed by Ben Chiarot in the final seven minutes of the second period.

"We played a solid road game," Claude Julien said. "The Rangers are a good transition team and we made adjustments. The guys did what they had to do. It was a hard-fought game."

The teams exchanged chances in the opening five minutes, with the best opportunity falling to Mika Zibanejad, whose shot from the left wing was saved by Price. Gallagher scored the game's first goal a little more than halfway through the first period, with Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar earning assists. Gallagher has scored in three straight games.

"We came here with urgency," Tatar said. "Every line chipped in. We played a good game. It was a huge game for us."

The Rangers nearly tied the game less than 30 seconds later, as Shea Weber blocked Ryan Strome's shot. Weber was bloodied after the puck hit him in the mouth, but remained in the game.

NOTES: Jesperi Kotkaniemi didn't play after suffering a concussion Thursday night against the Avalanche. He was replaced by Charles Hudon. ... Marc Staal played for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Nov. 7. Staal took the spot of Libor Hajek, who is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a sprained knee during Thursday night's game in Columbus. ... The Rangers scratched Micheal Haley. ... The Canadiens scratched Mike Reilly and Christian Folin. ... New York assigned Boo Nieves to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League on Friday.

UP NEXT:

Canadiens: At Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Rangers: Open a four-game trip at Vegas on Sunday.

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
@
  • The Rangers rallied from a 4-0 second-period deficit for a stunning 6-5 victory at Montreal on November 23. It was just the third win in the last 10 meetings for New York, which is 2-4-1 in the last seven matchups at Madison Square Garden.
  • Montreal fell for the ninth time in 10 games with Thursday's 3-2 defeat to Colorado. During their 1-6-3 stretch, the Canadiens have surrendered 43 goals for their most in any 10-game span since the 2010-11 season.
  • The Rangers improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games as Artemi Panarin scores the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory at Columbus on Thursday. Since a five-game losing streak in October, New York has gone 11-5-2 in its last 18 games.
  • With rookie Cayden Primeau making his NHL debut Thursday, Carey Price will be back in net for this game. Price ended a personal six-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday. His 3.13 goals-against average after 23 games is the worst of his career.
  • Tony DeAngelo and Kevin Shattenkirk (2017-18) are the only Rangers defensemen with 20 points in the first 27 player games of a season since 2003-04. DeAngelo ranks third in the league among defensemen this season with 15 points at home (John Carlson, Dougie Hamilton, 16).

