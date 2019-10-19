Calgary
Flames Flames 4-4-1
1
October 19, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Kings Kings 3-5-0
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Flames 0 0 1 1
Kings 1 3 0 4
Goals
Carter LA
1
Assists
Martinez LA
1
Saves
Rittich CGY
24

Carter helps Kings beat Flames 4-1 to snap 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) Todd McLellan was beginning to worry about his Los Angeles Kings doing the right things but not getting the desired results for their hard work. The first-year coach can breathe a little easier now.

The Kings played one of their most complete games of the young season with a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

''You eventually get concerned about the guys giving what they have and not getting rewarded. Will they begin to cheat, take shortcuts or wander from the program? They didn't do that and that's a good sign,'' McLellan said.

Jeff Carter, who was one of seven Kings to get on the scoresheet, led the way with a goal and assist while Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for his first victory in four starts.

Tyler Toffoli, Anze Kopitar and Ilya Kovalchuk also scored for the Kings, who put the game out of reach with a three-goal second period.

Quick was on track to get a shutout until Mikael Backlund scored on a penalty shot with 2:10 remaining.

''We played great. We did a good job taking away their main threats along with winning faceoffs,'' Quick said.

David Rittich, who came in with a 2.55 goals-against-average, allowed four goals on 28 shots in two periods. Cam Talbot came in for the final 20 minutes and made eight saves for the Flames, who have dropped three straight road games.

''I think our first period was ok. It is a tough building and we were down one goal,'' Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic said. ''It was probably in the first seven or eight minutes of the second period where the game got away from us. We need a better pushback from the group.''

Toffoli scored 75 seconds into the game to end the goal drought at 136 minutes, 51 seconds. The Kings' center got the puck on a pass from Blake Lizotte just outside the Calgary zone, made a nice move past two Flames defenders and put a wrist shot past Rittich for his third goal of the season. It was only second time this season the Kings scored first.

''If we're going to start a game, that's the best way to do it,'' McLellan said. ''You could kind of feel a little bit of relief on the bench and then it was time to go back to work and the guys built off of it. We needed it and finally got rewarded.''

Carter got his first goal of the season 15 seconds into the second when his backhand went off the skate of Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano and found its way into the net.

Kopitar scored the Kings first short-handed goal of the season five minutes later when he beat Rittich on his glove side on a breakaway. Los Angeles came into the game with the league's second-worst penalty-kill unit but was 5 of 5 against the Flames.

Kovalchuk then added a power-play goal at 8:58 with a slap shot from just beyond the left faceoff circle after a cross-ice pass from Michael Amadio. It was the Kings' first goal with the man-advantage in six games and snapped skid where they were 0 for 19. It is also the third goal of the season for Kopitar and Kovalchuk.

''For us today the scoring was great, but the checking was better and that allowed us to play with a lead,'' McLellan said. ''I thought for tonight 52 minutes of our play was good. Then with eight minutes we strayed from it. We still have a lot to learn from it. We still see old habits slip in. There are things that need to be addressed and fixed.''

NOTES: Carter also won 12 of 17 faceoffs. ... Kopitar is three points shy of 900 for his career. ... Calgary is 0-2 in the first game of back-to-backs after going 9-1 last season. ... Flames F Elias Lindholm had a three-game goal streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Flames: Finish their second back-to-back set of the season when they face Anaheim on Sunday.

Kings: Begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday against Winnipeg.

---

NHL GAME BULLETS
Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
@
  • Los Angeles has won two of its three meetings with Calgary in the 2019 calendar year, including a 4-3 win in overtime earlier this season. However, Calgary has won on four of its last five trips to LA, outscoring the Kings 16-9 over those five games.
  • Against the Sabres on Thursday, the Kings had 47 shots on goal but no goals. The last time the franchise had at least 45 SOG but no goals in a game came in November 1995. The Kings are the first team in the NHL this season to be shut out in consecutive games.
  • Calgary beat Detroit, 5-1, after scoring three goals or fewer in its first seven games this season. The Flames average 8.5 shots on goal in the first period, fifth fewest in the NHL, but the team's 12.0 and 11.6 SOG per game in the second and third periods, respectively, are both fifth most in the NHL.
  • Andrew Mangiapane has scored a goal in each of his last two games in under 10:00 minutes of ice time, joining Toronto's Frederik Gauthier as the only players with multiple such games this season. The Flames are 9-0-1 in games when Mangiapane has scored a goal in his career.
  • Elias Lindholm netted a goal in a third consecutive game before leaving with an injury on Thursday. He's only ever scored a goal in four consecutive team games once, which came last December. Three of his six points this season have come with the man advantage.

