Dallas
Stars Stars 8-8-2
2
November 10, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 10-7-1
3
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Stars 0 2 0 0 2
Jets 1 0 1 1 3
Goals
Copp WPG
1
Assists
Pionk WPG
1
Saves
Hellebuyck WPG
26

Mark Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat Stars 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Mark Scheifele decided to shoot the puck instead of passing it.

He made the right choice, scoring 21 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Scheifele went in on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, kept the puck and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot for his seventh goal.

''At first I thought (Stars defenseman Miro) Heiskanen was going to come over a little more and I was going to go into the triangle to (Connor), but he kind of backed off a little bit and I thought I'd just shoot it,'' Scheifele said.

Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 4-0-1 in its last five.

Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored and Khudobin stopped 26 shots for Dallas in the opener of a four-game trip. The Stars had won four in a row.

''With our system we're going to get chances,'' Stars forward Jamie Benn said. ''You know we haven't been successful just because we've been lucky as of late. We believe in what we're doing and we've just got to stick with that.''

Coop tied it at 2 at 1:52 of the third, scoring off a rebound of Tucker Poolman's shot.

''I think we've proved to ourselves that we can come back in any game this year,'' Copp said. ''Any game where we're down a goal or two goals, it doesn't really matter how much time is left. We have the confidence we can do it. We've done it before. ''I don't think there's any real panic in our room when we get down a goal. We know the firepower that we have.''

Laine opened the scoring on a power play with 27 seconds left in the first.

Janmark tied it at 5:22 of the second, and Faksa made it 2-1 with 9:33 left in the period.

Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said the team's best players have to be the best players.

''They have to decide who's going to be a difference-maker,'' Montgomery said. ''I mean, look who scored for the Jets. We got really good, big goals from Janmark and Faksa and that's our third and fourth line.''

NOTES: Copp stretched his point streak to three games, with two goals and an assist in that span. .... Winnipeg was 1 of 3 on the power play. Dallas was 0 for 1.

UP NEXT:

Stars: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

was first published Nov. 10, 2019.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • Dallas won three of four games against Winnipeg last season after the Jets won the previous eight in a row from October 2016 — March 2018. Since the 2004-05 lockout, Dallas' 31.4 power-play percentage against Winnipeg is the highest mark between any teams to play at least 25 games since the lockout.
  • Dallas ranks second best in the NHL in penalty-kill percentage on the road (90.3 percent), but second worst in the NHL in power-play percentage on the road (5.9 percent). Dallas has won seven of its last eight games, and held its opponent to exactly one goal in six of those seven wins.
  • Radek Faksa tied a career-high on Wednesday with seven shots on goal, and he had the third multi-goal game of his career, one of which came against Winnipeg (on March 25, 2019). However, all six of his points this season have come at home — he has no points in eight road games.
  • Alexander Radulov has an eight-game point streak against the Jets, the second-longest active streak against the franchise (Anders Lee, 11). Since coming to the Stars for the 2017-18 season, Radulov has 12 points against the Jets (4g, 8a), tied with Tyler Seguin for most in the NHL.

