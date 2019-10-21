Vegas
Golden Knights Golden Knights 6-4-0
2
October 21, 2019 - Final
Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 3-3-1
6
Final
1 2 3 T
Golden Knights 0 0 2 2
Flyers 1 4 1 6
Goals
Konecny PHI
1
Assists
Raffl PHI
2
Saves
Elliott PHI
33

Flyers score 4 in the 2nd period, top Golden Knights 6-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Blame the Flyers' slow start on jet lag, bad hockey, or maybe Gritty just woke up on the wrong side of the cradle. Whatever the reason, the first few weeks of the season again meant Philadelphia was buried in the standings.

Against Vegas, the Flyers may have had their breakthrough.

Kevin Hayes, Michael Raffl, Matt Niskanen and Oskar Lindblom all scored in the second period to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

The Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak in front of a tepid crowd that has grown accustomed to a franchise that struggles in the fall.

Of late, the Flyers lost seven of eight to open 2013, went 0-2-2 to start 2014, and went 4-7 last season that led to a housecleaning in the front office and on the bench. It was more of the same this season under new coach Alain Vigneault, with the Flyers standing at 2-3-1 after a rugged trip where they played four of the first five games in four time zones.

There was no need for concern against Vegas.

''We got big saves and when they made mistakes, we made them pay which we haven't been able to do for quite some time,'' Vigneault said.

Travis Konecny scored a power-play goal just 4:15 into the game for the Flyers, and the offense took off from there, an appetizer for what would be the Flyers first four-goal period since March 15, 2019 against Toronto. Raffl added his second of the night late in the third.

Brian Elliott had 33 saves for the Flyers, 25 straight through the first two periods when they played more like an Eastern Conference contender than the one that entered dumped at the bottom of the standings.

''You have to stay patient and stay ready and the guys gave me a really good chance to win with all of that run support,'' Elliott said. ''You just want to play big back there and not give anything unreasonable up.''

The Flyers had scored only 15 goals through the first six games but caught a break when Marc-Andre Fleury was given a night off with Vegas on the front end of a back-to-back. He started nine games this season - and one game with Oscar Dansk in net showed why Fleury rarely gets a game off.

Carter Hart also got the night off for the Flyers, erasing a hopeful matchup of one of the best goalies in the league vs. one of the expected future stars off the board. The kids in the $25 standing-room-only section in Hart jerseys had to cheer an offensive outburst instead from their obstructed sightlines and catch the goals on the big screen.

There was plenty of highlight-reel action.

Hayes and Raffl scored only 44 seconds apart in the second to blow the game open. Niskanen added a power-play goal and Lindblom's fourth goal of the season came off a give-and-go with Raffl to make it 5-0.

''Down 3-0, we started to gamble a little bit and that's not the way we play,'' Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. ''We can't play like that. We have to play good, solid hockey. ''

The Flyers scored four goals in each of the first two games of the season, then scored only five over the last three.

The Knights tacked on goals from Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith in the third and lost for just the second time in six games. Any shot of a sensational comeback was snuffed when Raffl scored on a breakaway to make it 6-1.

The Flyers needed to score one at home - they're back on the road for four of the next five.

''It's an important win for our group,'' Vigneault said.

NOTES: Flyers F Joel Farabee, the No. 14 pick in the 2018 draft, made his NHL debut. ... The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation has introduced a training program called NEXT SHIFT, aimed to promote healthy relationships and create a safer community for its student-athletes.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Fleury should be back in the lineup Tuesday night at Chicago.

''They will forget about it tonight on the plane. And they better be ready tomorrow,'' Gallant said.

Flyers: At Chicago on Thursday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers
@
  • The Flyers and Golden Knights have alternated wins over their four all-time meetings, with the road team winning each game. Both of Vegas' wins in Philadelphia have come by one goal (3-2 on March 12, 2018; 1-0 on October 13, 2018), while both of Philadelphia's wins in Vegas have come by three goals.
  • Vegas won in Pittsburgh, 3-0, on Saturday for its fourth win in its last five games. The Golden Knights have converted nine of 30 power-play opportunities this season to rank fifth in the league at 30.0 percent, while they've killed 33 of 35 penalties for a league-best 94.3 percent penalty-kill rate.
  • Philadelphia lost, 4-1, to Dallas, for its fourth straight loss after winning the first two games of the season. The Flyers are averaging 36.2 shots on goal per game this season, third-most in the NHL; last season, they ranked 17th with 31.5 shots per game.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his first shutout of the season against his former team in Pittsburgh, the 57th of his career — second to Henrik Lundqvist among active players. Fleury has made 56 career starts against the Flyers, also second to Lundqvist (59) among active netminders; he has posted a 2.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage in those games.
  • Paul Stastny opened the scoring with a power-play goal on Saturday in Pittsburgh, his seventh point (fourth goal) in his last five games after being held off the scoresheet in the first four. Stastny has only scored five goals in his first 10 games of a season once before — in 2007-08 as a member of the Avalanche.

