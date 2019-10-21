Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 7-1-1
1
October 21, 2019 - Final
St. Louis
Blues Blues 4-2-3
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Avalanche 1 0 0 1
Blues 1 2 0 3
Goals
Tarasenko STL
1
Assists
Tarasenko STL
2
Saves
Grubauer COL
22

Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) Vladimir Tarasenko doesn't like talking about himself. Alex Pietrangelo, however, doesn't mind talking about his teammate.

Tarasenko had a goal and two assists to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 Monday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

''When he gets going, he's hard to handle,'' Pietrangelo said about Tarasenko. ''His game is more well-rounded than you think. He doesn't get enough credit.''

For his part, Tarasenko wanted to talk about how big the win was for the struggling Blues.

''We played for 60 minutes and it was a pretty good effort by everybody,'' Tarasenko said. ''This was a big game for us. They are the best team in the league right now. This was a good test. They have a lot of skilled players. I think we played really well.''

Blues coach Craig Berube liked what he saw from this club.

''This was our best game of the season,'' Berube said. ''We just worked. We were stingy.''

Brayden Schenn and David Perron also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who came in with their longest skid since March 30-April 4, 2018. Jordan Binnington finished with 17 saves.

''We played a great game. That's how we need to play every night,'' Binnington said. ''Hopefully, we can build off this.''

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, which was the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss and fell to 7-1-1. Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots.

''It looked like we ran out of gas here tonight,'' Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. ''They were the hungrier team, and when they're on the puck first with their numbers all the time, it just makes it difficult if you don't have the legs.''

The Blues swept the four-game season series last season and their latest win moved them to 8-1-0 in the last nine home games against Colorado. The Blues are 15-3-0 over the Avalanche at home since April 5, 2011.

St. Louis scored twice in the second period for a 3-1 lead. The Blues outplayed the Avalanche while outshooting them 11-1 in the period.

Perron scored a 6-on-5 goal at 5:07, giving the Blues a 2-1 lead with his fifth of the season. Standing in the slot, Perron one-timed a pass from Tarasenko on a delayed penalty on Andre Burakovsky for kicking the puck like a soccer ball while playing with a broken stick.

Tarasenko scored his third goal of the season with 4:54 left in the period. Jaden Schwartz fed Tarasenko, who was along the right goal line, and his shot trickled between Grubauer's pads for a 3-1 lead. Tarasenko has a five-game points streak and he moved into ninth place on the Blues career scoring list.

''I tried to make a good play,'' Tarasenko said.

Schenn scored a power-play goal at 10:07 of the first period for a 1-0 St. Louis lead. Tarasenko dropped the puck to Vince Dunn, who sent a pass across the ice to Schenn. From the top of the circle, Schenn skated into the slot and rifled a shot over the shoulder of Grubauer.

Colorado had a two-man advantage for 26 seconds and made it count when MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot with 7:22 left in the first. The goal came with 3 seconds left in the two-man advantage. The Blues killed off the second penalty.

MacKinnon became the first player in Avalanche history to score at least a point in the each of the team's first nine games in consecutive seasons. He tied the mark to start one season, set previously by John-Michael Liles in 2010-11, and matched by MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen last season.

MacKinnon became the fifth player in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least nine games in consecutive seasons, joining Wayne Gretzky (30 games in 1982-83; 51 in 1983-84; 16 in 1984-85 and nine in 1985-86), Charlie Simmer (nine in 1979-80 and 13 in 1980-81), Guy Lafleur (10 in 1975-76 and 10 in 1976-77) and Rod Gilbert (nine in 1971-72 and 14 in 1972-73).

But that was all the offense Colorado generated on the night. It was the lowest scoring game and lowest shot total (18) this season for the Avalanche.

''To be honest, it wouldn't have mattered if they had their `A' game or their `C' game tonigh,'' Gabriel Landeskog said. ''We just weren't good enough and on a night like tonight we're not going to beat too many teams.''

Colorado forward Mikko Ratanen left the game in the second period with a lower body injury. He did not return.

''As far as I know, we'll just have to reevaluate him in the morning and see what happens,'' Bednar said.

NOTES: St. Louis' Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) remained out of action. He was hurt last Thursday. This was his second missed game. ... Pitcher Michael Wacha and second baseman Kolten Wong of the St. Louis Cardinals were in the stands watching the game. ... The Blues hold a 62-61-18 all-time record against the Avalanche. The teams will play four more times this season. ... Colorado's D Nikita Zadorov played his 300th career NHL game. ... Colorado has played five games in its six-game road trip with a 3-1-1 record.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Vegas on Friday night to finish a six-game trip.

Blues: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game homestand.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
@
  • The Blues won all four games against the Avalanche last season and are 13-2-1 in the last 16 meetings. In 19 games vs. Colorado since the start of the 2015-16 season, St. Louis goalies have a 1.95 GAA — the team's lowest against any Western Conference opponent.
  • The Avs have not lost a game in regulation yet this season; their current eight-game streak is the longest to open a season since the 2000-01 team began with nine wins and two ties. Colorado is averaging a league-best 4.38 goals and its 29 even-strength goals are the most by a team through eight games since the 1992-93 Stanley Cup-winning Canadiens had 30.
  • Nathan MacKinnon had an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Lightning to extend his season-opening point streak to eight games. MacKinnon started the 2018-19 season with a nine-game point streak and the only other active skater with multiple seasons with point streaks of at least eight games is Steven Stamkos, who had an eight-game run in 2013 and an 11-game run to begin 2017.
  • Rookie Cale Makar also had an assist Saturday, giving him seven on the season. He is the first Avalanche skater with at least seven assists in the first eight regular-season games of his career since Radim Vrbata in 2001.
  • St. Louis has lost four straight games (0-2-2), something it never did last season en route to winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup. This season's Blues have just one power-play goal through four home games and in the past 30 seasons, only two other times has St. Louis had one man-advantage goal or fewer through four home games (none in 2015-16 and one in 2011-12).

