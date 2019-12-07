Pittsburgh
Penguins Penguins 17-9-4
5
December 7, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 7-21-3
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Penguins 2 1 2 5
Red Wings 0 1 2 3
Goals
Larkin DET
1
Assists
Guentzel PIT
2
Saves
Murray PIT
25

Malkin, Penguins top Red Wings 5-3 for 3rd straight win

DETROIT (AP) Evgeni Malkin is picking up the slack with Sidney Crosby out, making dazzling plays on offense and getting back on defense.

Malkin and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists to help the Pittsburgh Penguins build a two-goal lead midway through the second period en route to a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Malkin scored on a whirling shot that got past Jonathan Bernier midway through the second period, restoring a two-score lead with his eighth goal of the season and 399th of his career.

''I'm thrilled with Geno's game right now,'' coach Mike Sullivan said. ''He's having success at both ends of the rink.''

Crosby missed his 13th game in a row, recovering from last month's surgery to repair a core muscle.

The Penguins have made up for the loss of the superstar by having an NHL-high 24 players score at least one goal this season.

''It has helped us grab the points that we've grabbed over the last few weeks through some of the injuries that we've endured,'' Sullivan said. ''We have some pretty good offensive players that aren't in the lineup right now.''''

Guentzel had his team-leading 16th goal early in the game, shortly after grimacing in pain on the bench. The winger appeared to score off his right skate, ending a sequence that started with teammate Bryan Rust laying on the ice in Detroit's end without his broken stick and pushing the puck up the ice with his glove.

Guentzel has been playing with Malkin instead of Crosby and is enjoying every shift.

''He's playing at a high caliber right now and it just fun to be a part of it and go along for the ride,'' Guentzel said.

Matt Murray made 26 saves for his first win in nearly a month, helping Pittsburgh earn its third straight victory. He didn't help his case to compete with Tristan Jarry for playing time, giving up two goals in the third period.

Dylan Larkin cut Detroit's deficit to a goal with 3:04 left, slipping a wrist shot past Murray with a two-man advantage thanks to a power play and pulling its goaltender. The Red Wings were penalized for having too many men on the ice shortly thereafter and John Marino sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.

The rebuilding Red Wings have lost 11 in a row, their longest losing streak since dropping a franchise-record 14 consecutive games during the 1981-82 season.

''We got to be a little bit better in a lot of areas,'' coach Jeff Blashill acknowledged.

Chad Ruhwedel scored his first goal of the season, becoming the 24th player on the team with a goal, to put the Penguins up 2-0 late in the first.

Detroit's Robby Fabbri scored on a rebound early in the second, ending Pittsburgh's chance to shut out a third straight opponent.

Dominik Kahun slithered through Detroit's defense and scored early in the third, giving the Penguins a 4-1 lead.

Bernier was benched midway through the third period after making 19 saves. Eric Comrie, who was acquired from Arizona in a trade last month, entered the game in his Red Wings debut and stopped all four shots he faced.

Detroit's Filip Hronek scored with seven minutes left and Larkin scored to pull the struggling team within a goal before its comeback hopes were hurt by a penalty.

''It's a boost to our confidence that we could score and ultimately make this a tight game,'' Blashill said.

NOTES: Rust played in his second straight game after missing three in a row with a lower-body injury and said he didn't know what happened when he appeared to be hurt early in the game. I just ran into a guy,'' he said. ''I'm not sure what happened.'' ... Detroit has tied its second longest losing streak, equaling an 11-game skid that ended the 1976-77 season. ... Jarry, who has outplayed Murray this season, had the shutouts in the two previous games against St. Louis and Arizona. ... Detroit had won four straight at home against Pittsburgh. ... Malkin entered the game with 26 points in 18 games against the Red Wings. ... Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi was hurt just before the final goal was scored, laying out to block a shot with an empty net behind him and Blashill did not have an update on his condition.

UP NEXT:

Penguins: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Play at Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • Detroit has won four straight home games against Pittsburgh by a combined score of 19-7. This is Detroit's longest active home winning streak against any opponent, while the Penguins only have longer active road losing streaks in Chicago and in Boston (seven apiece).
  • Detroit has lost 10 straight, the longest losing streak in the NHL this season. The Red Wings have allowed 43 goals over these 10 games, tied with the Canadiens for the most goals allowed by any team over any 10-game span this season.
  • The Red Wings have scored five goals in their last six games, the fewest goals for the franchise in a six-game span since November 2009 (also five).
  • Dylan Larkin has had five shots on goal in three straight games — only three players in the NHL have had longer streaks of at least five SOG this season (Ovechkin, Bergeron, Laine — four apiece). He has seven goals through 30 team games — he's only had fewer through 30 games once in his career (2017-18, four).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message