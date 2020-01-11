Dallas
Stars Stars 26-15-4
1
January 11, 2020 - Final
San Jose
Sharks Sharks 21-22-4
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Stars 1 0 0 1
Sharks 1 1 0 2
Goals
Benn DAL
1
Assists
Seguin DAL
1
Saves
Dell SJ
27

Burns, Marleau lead Sharks to 2-1 win over Stars

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Patrick Marleau felt reaching a milestone gave him a little extra energy, and he put it to good use.

Marleau scored a key goal in his 1,700th NHL game, Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks spoiled the return of former star Joe Pavelski, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday night.

Aaron Dell had 27 saves for the Sharks, who are 5-2-2 over their last nine games after going 1-8-1 in their previous 10.

Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, who had a six-game winning streak halted.

Marleau became the fifth NHL player to reach the 1,700-game plateau and the youngest to do so (40 years, 118 days).

''You get a little extra energy, some extra jump and it's nice getting that one on the board tonight,'' Marleau said.

Marleau extended his ironman streak for games played under contract to 831, the second-longest among active streak behind Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (841) and the sixth longest all-time.

The Sharks broke a 1-1 tie early in the second when Marleau rebounded a shot by Burns from the blue line and poked it past Anton Khudobin for his eighth goal.

Pavelski was playing his former team for the first time since signing a $21 million, three-year deal with Dallas during the offseason. A video tribute to Pavelski followed the player introductions. The former Sharks captain skated across the ice and waved to fans who gave him a long ovation just before the start of the game.

Pavelski played 963 games in 13 seasons in San Jose and is the franchise's second all-time leading goal scorer (355) and ranks third in assists (406) and points (761).

''All the noises, all the sounds, almost everything brought back a lot of good memories,'' Pavelski said.

''I don't know what I expected exactly but it was a special night, it was fun. I enjoyed it. It was just fun to share it with everybody.''

Benn scored from the slot on a redirect of Tyler Seguin's pass. His 11th goal gave the Stars a quick lead at 1:32 of the first period on a power play.

The Sharks tied it with 4:27 left in the first on Burns' ninth goal and second in as many games. Burns scored when a pass from Timo Meier ricocheted off his skate and through Khudobin's pads.

Burns left the game in the second period after taking a hard hit from Roope Hintz, but returned in the third.

Khudobin had 24 saves.

''I think we played well enough to get a point, at least,'' interim Stars coach Rick Bowness said.

''We had some good looks late, we didn't score. Difference in the game was the puck was off their skate in the net. We just didn't capitalize on some of the looks we had. They played very, very, well tonight.''

Dell made several key saves for San Jose down the stretch.

''At least two, if not three, game-changing saves he made,'' interim Sharks coach Boughner said. ''You need those saves throughout the 60 minutes and it really energized our team.''

NOTES: Dallas D John Klingberg (lower body injury) skated on Saturday and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. He's missed his last three games. . Sharks C Joe Thornton played his 1,613th NHL game to move past Ray Bourque for 11th place on the NHL's all-time list. Thornton is two games behind Larry Murphy (1,615) for 10th. . Marleau became the fifth NHL player to appear in 1,700 games and the youngest to do so (40 years, 118 days). . San Jose recalled F Lukas Radil from the San Jose Barracuda, its AHL affiliate. . Sharks D Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Burns' goal. He has one goal and five assists over that stretch.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Colorado on Tuesday.

Sharks: At Arizona on Tuesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks
@
  • The Stars have won six of the last eight meetings with the Sharks, including two of three meetings last season. However, the Sharks have won three of the last four meetings in San Jose, including the lone matchup there last season.
  • Dallas blanked Anaheim, 3-0, on Thursday for its sixth straight win, one shy of its season-long win streak set November 13-25. The Stars have allowed two goals or fewer in each game in this win streak and their 2.34 goals per game allowed leads the NHL this season.
  • San Jose beat Columbus, 3-1, to take points for the fourth time in five games this month (3-1-1) after earning points in just three of their previous 11 games (2-8-1). The Sharks have scored five power-play goals in January, tied for second most in the NHL behind the Stars (six); they went a combined 6-for-74 (8.1 percent) in November and December.
  • Roope Hintz tallied a goal and an assist in Anaheim on Thursday, giving him 23 points (15g, 8a) through 37 games after recording just 22 points in 58 games as a rookie last season. Hintz leads the Stars with 15 goals despite taking just 69 shots on goal this season, by far the fewest among team goal leaders.
  • Patrick Marleau will become the fifth player in NHL history to play in 1700 regular-season games tonight, joining Gordie Howe, Mark Messier, Jaromir Jagr, and Ron Francis. 1536 of those games have come in a San Jose sweater, making Marleau one of seven players to play 1500+ games for a single franchise.

