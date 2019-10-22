Los Angeles
Kings Kings 4-5-0
3
October 22, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 5-6-0
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Kings 1 1 1 3
Jets 1 1 0 2
Goals
Wagner LA
1
Assists
Clifford LA
1
Saves
Hellebuyck WPG
38

Kopitar scores in 3rd, Kings beat Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan was all praises for goalie Jonathan Quick after the Kings' latest win.

Quick finished with 26 saves and helped the Kings shut down all five Winnipeg power plays in a 3-2 win over the Jets on Tuesday night.

''We saw what we expect to see from him on a nightly basis,'' McLellan said. ''The best penalty killer is the goaltender and I thought Quickie was that tonight.''

Anze Kopitar scored a power-play goal in the third period for the Kings, who won their second straight after losing the previous three. Austin Wagner and Kurtis MacDermid also scored, and Quick got an assist on Kopitar's fourth goal of the season.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 following the second.

Kopitar then turned on the speed to get around Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and took a backhand shot that bounced off goalie Connor Hellebuyck's arm into the net at 5:52 of the third.

''I don't understand how the third (goal) goes in,'' said Hellebuyck , who made 38 saves. ''I played that perfectly in my book so, you know, I guess it's just an unlucky night.''

Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who lost four of five on a homestand.

''We're a little snake bit right now,'' Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. ''Maybe because of that we're feeling a little bit sorry for ourselves. ... We've got a young team. I think not just the young players, but even the veteran guys, when it's not bouncing our way and you're in the fight, you're in the fight and you just can't seem to get it turned around.''

The Kings were outshooting the Jets 11-2 just over seven minutes into the game after Winnipeg took a pair of early penalties.

Wagner's goal at 10:32 was off a rebound into an open side of the net, but the Hellebuyck was distracted by the stick of teammate Dmitry Kulikov that got tangled in his mask.

Connor beat Quick with a high shot to tie it with just under three minutes left after a Kings' turnover in their end. His fourth goal of the season was Winnipeg's first 5-on-5 goal in 255:20, dating back to Oct. 13.

The Kings outshot the Jets 21-5 in the first period and boosted the margin to 32-17 after the second.

''The team did a great job of just trying to prevent as much as possible because they've got some guys who can skate and shoot,'' Quick said.

Los Angeles went ahead 2-1 at 4:16 of the second after a review of MacDermid's shot determined the puck had crossed the goal line before Hellebuyck stopped it with his pad.

Ehlers tied it up after tipping in a point shot by Neal Pionk with 7:32 left.

NOTES: Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice changed his top two lines during the second period, putting Ehlers up with center Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, and moving Blake Wheeler alongside center Bryan Little and Connor. ... The Jets had three power plays in the second. They finished the game 0 for 5 with the man advantage. The Kings were 1 for 4.

UP NEXT

Kings: At St. Louis on Thursday night.

Jets: Faces Calgary on Saturday in the Heritage Classic at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • Dating back to April 2016, eight of 10 meetings between the clubs have been decided by a single goal, with four of them ending in overtime or a shootout. The Jets are 6-3-1 in those 10 games versus the Kings despite being outscored, 26-22 (excluding "team goals" for shootout wins).
  • The Kings allow 4.00 goals per game, tied with Minnesota for the most in the NHL; they have given up 17 goals in their three road games. LA is last in the league with an .857 save percentage, but has been better of late, stopping 65 of 71 shots in the last three games (.915).
  • The Jets are 4-0-0 this season when allowing two goals or fewer, compared to 1-5-0 when surrendering at least three goals. Winnipeg's 16 second-period goals allowed are the most in the NHL; the Jets have a minus-6 goal differential in the middle period, and were minus-7 in the middle 20 minutes in 2018-19.
  • Anze Kopitar is three points away from 900 for his career and has registered at least one point in each of the six games in which the Kings have scored a goal. Jeff Carter notched his first goal of the season in Saturday's win over the Flames; Carter had one goal in his previous 15 games dating back to last March.
  • Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele have 12 points apiece and are one of four teammate pairs in the league with at least a dozen points each. Laine has no points in his last four games versus LA, while Scheifele has only one goal in 16 career games against the Kings.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message