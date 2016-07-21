Nashville
Predators Predators 21-16-7
1
January 12, 2020 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 24-18-4
0
Final
1 2 3 T
Predators 1 0 0 1
Jets 0 0 0 0
Goals
Turris NSH
1
Assists
Trenin NSH
1
Saves
Hellebuyck WPG
31

Juuse Saros, Kyle Turris lead Predators past Jets, 1-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) John Hynes is getting some quality play from his goaltenders since taking over as head coach of the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Hynes was behind the bench Sunday for his third game and watched as backup Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

On Thursday night, veteran netminder Pekka Rinne scored his first career goal in a 5-2 victory over Chicago.

''I thought the guys in front of (Saros) defended really well, but any time a goaltender gets a shutout he's got to make some huge saves,'' said Hynes, who's 2-1-0 with a loss to Boston on the day he took over from a fired Peter Laviolette.

The Predators are 3-1-1 in their past five games to improve to 21-16-7.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets. They have lost six straight at home.

''It's not like we've been six in a row at home that have been terrible,'' Jets forward Andrew Copp said. ''It's kind of been intermixed with one-offs here and one-offs there. I mean, we've got to right the ship and figure out what to do, but we've had success here for a long time. I don't think it's a long-term issue, but definitely something we got to worry about for next game.''

Predators captain Roman Josi had his points streak end at 12 games. He had 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists) during the career-high run and franchise record for defensemen. It was the NHL's longest active streak.

Saros stopped Andrew Copp on a short-handed breakaway early in the first period.

A Winnipeg turnover in its defensive zone led to Yakov Trenin and Turris going in alone on Hellebuyck. Trenin passed the puck across the front of the net to Turris and he beat Hellebuyck.

NOTES: Sarros has eight career shutouts. ... Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman left in the first period with a lower-body injury and didn't return. ... Turris scored his first goal since Dec. 3, and sixth of the season.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • The Jets have won four straight meetings with the Predators, including a 2-1 victory in Nashville in the first meeting this season on November 19. Neither team has ever won five straight meetings in this series since the Jets (then the Thrashers) joined the league in the 1999-00 season.
  • Nashville has allowed a power-play goal in six straight games, allowing opponents to convert 10 of 22 opportunities (45.5 percent) over that span. The Predators have not allowed a power-play goal in seven straight games since November/December 2015.
  • Winnipeg fell, 5-4, in Boston on Thursday in its fourth straight one-goal game, going 2-1-1 over that stretch. The Jets return home where they've lost five straight (0-4-1) dating back to December 17 and look to avoid losing six straight at home for the first time since February/March 2016.
  • Pekka Rinne scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's win in Chicago, becoming the 12th NHL goaltender to score a goal and first since Mike Smith did so in October 2013. The goal came on his first shot this season and second shot of his career, making him one of four active goaltenders with multiple career shots on goal, along with Edmonton's Mike Smith (six), Minnesota's Alex Stalock (three), and Toronto's Frederik Andersen (two).
  • Matt Duchene has 31 points (15g, 16a) in 31 career games against the Jets, but was held off the scoresheet in each of his last two meetings with Winnipeg after tallying seven points (4g, 3a) in his previous three.

