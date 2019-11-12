Florida
Panthers Panthers 9-4-5
5
November 12, 2019 - Final
Boston
Bruins Bruins 11-3-4
4
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Panthers 0 0 4 0 2 5
Bruins 0 4 0 0 1 4
Goals
Hoffman FLA
1
Assists
Huberdeau FLA
3
Saves
Rask BOS
25

Hoffman scores in SO, Panthers rally to beat Bruins 5-4

BOSTON (AP) Down four goals after two periods, Florida coach Joel Quenneville switched goalies and the Panthers responded with the biggest comeback in club history.

Mike Hoffman scored one of four Florida goals in the third period and added the winner in a shootout as the Panthers rallied from a four-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

''Obviously, you don't want to be down 4-0 at any point in the game - especially with only one period left,'' Hoffman said. ''But the guys in here stuck together, dug deep and just tried to chip away.''

The Panthers continued chipping away and won a game they trailed by four goals for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion club in 1993-94.

Keith Yandle had a goal and two assists for Florida and Sam Montembeault didn't allow a goal after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky at the start of the third period.

Montembeault finished with 15 saves, six in overtime, and stopped Charlie McAvoy on Boston's last chance in the shootout as the Panthers completed the comeback and gave Quenneville career victory No. 899.

''It's huge. We never gave up. We talked to each other after the second,'' Montembeault said.

Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists for the Panthers, tying him with Stephen Weiss for the most assists in club history with 249.

Florida won its second straight game in a shootout and picked up four points on a three-game road trip against the Islanders, Rangers and Bruins.

''We found a way to come up with big wins and today was the biggest of them all,'' Quenneville said.

David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 16th goal for Boston, which broke a scoreless tie with four goals in the second, but could not hold off Florida.

The Panthers got two power-play goals in the third and scored twice at even-strength before prevailing in the shootout.

''Things got compounded,'' Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. ''It seemed like we took a lot of marginal penalties tonight and we didn't kill them.''

Joakim Nordstrom, Anders Bjork and Zdeno Chara also scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

David Krejci had two assists for Boston, which lost its fourth straight.

''We had some looks,'' Rask said. ''Definitely if it's four-nothing going into the third you expect to win.''

Pastrnak put the Bruins up 1-0 at 11:55 of the second on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Nordstrom beat Bobrovsky 2:07 later on a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 2-0 for the Bruins.

Boston added goals by Bjork and Chara, taking a 4-0 lead into the third. Florida regrouped after Quenneville pulled Bobrovsky for Montembeault.

Ekblad scored 50 seconds into the third, Vatrano cut the margin to 4-2 on a power-play goal 5:26 into the period and the Panthers weren't done.

Hoffman scored on a backhand 9:43 into the third and Yandle, who assisted on two of Florida's first three goals, completed the comeback when he scored with 1:39 left in regulation after a rebound drifted to him high in the slot.

NOTES: Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 23 shots in the first two periods. . Play was halted for a few minutes in the first period when the arena lights flickered with the Panthers on a power play. . Bruins D Torey Krug, who left Sunday's loss to Philadelphia in the third period with an upper-body injury, was not in the lineup. . The Bruins entered the game 9-2-1 when scoring the first goal. . Florida C Noel Acciari, who spent the first four years of his career with the Bruins before signing with the Panthers in the offseason, made his return to Boston. . Bruins LW Brad Marchand was playing in his 699th career game. . Yandle has eight assists in his last seven games.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Bruins: At Toronto on Friday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
@
  • The Panthers beat the Rangers, 6-5, in a shootout on Sunday, and have now earned a point in four of their last five (3-1-1) and 12 of their last 14 (7-2-5). Florida has scored and allowed exactly 60 goals this season, the only team in the league with an even goal differential.
  • Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists in the win over New York, tying a career best for points in a game. His goal came on the power play, his second PPG in his last three games — he had two power-play goals in his first 14 games.
  • These teams split their four meetings last season, with each team going 1-1-0 at home. The four games featured a combined 27 goals, including seven power-play goals. Boston is 13-3-0 in its last 16 home games against the Panthers.
  • The Bruins lost to the Flyers, 3-2, in a shootout at home on Sunday, their third consecutive loss after opening the season 11-1-2. They've also now scored two goals in back-to-back games — prior to that, they hadn't scored fewer than three goals since they did so in three of their first four games of the season.
  • David Pastrnak missed a penalty shot in the loss to the Flyers, and has now gone back-to-back games without a point. The only other games this season in which he hasn't found the scoresheet are his first two games of the year.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message