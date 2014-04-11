Columbus
Blue Jackets Blue Jackets 11-14-4
1
December 7, 2019 - Final
Florida
Panthers Panthers 14-9-5
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Blue Jackets 0 0 1 1
Panthers 1 1 2 4
Goals
Gavrikov CLS
1
Assists
Yandle FLA
2
Saves
Bobrovsky FLA
33

Brown, Bobrovsky lead Panthers over Blue Jackets, 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Sergei Bobrovsky beat his former team in their first meeting.

Bobrovsky made 33 saves and Josh Brown scored the winning goal in the Florida Panthers' 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

''It's definitely a great win. It's kind of weird to face your former teammates trying to score on you,'' Bobrovsky said. ''It's a different feeling definitely but I'm so happy to get the two points.''

Bobrovsky signed with the Panthers on July 1 after playing the previous seven seasons with Columbus.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Mike Hoffman also scored. Aleksander Barkov had two assists and leads Florida with 12 multi-point games.

Bobrovsky had not started the previous two games.

''I had time to reset and refocus, calm down and just do my thing,'' Bobrovsky said.

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville was pleased with Bobrovsky's performance.

''I liked everything about his game today,'' he said. ''There was a lot of focus on him and a lot of attention. It was a great response.''

Florida had lost four of its previous five games. The Panthers beat Columbus for the first time in eight games.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots. Columbus lost its fourth straight game and is 0-10-3 when the opponent scores first.

''We need a big play at a key time. We don't get it,'' coach John Tortorella said. ''I think we're playing good hockey, but we don't finish and it's the same result. You're done.''

The Panthers stretched their lead to 3-0 on Connolly's power-play goal. Keith Yandle shot from the point and the puck hit Connolly and got past Merzlikins, who was screened on the play by Connolly, at 6:09 of the third. Connolly has seven goals in his past 11 games.

''I didn't see it. They told me it hit his knee,'' Merzlikins said.

Gavrikov closed the score to 3-1 when his shot from the point beat Bobrovsky with 9:26 left in the third.

''It was a great screen, I tried to find a spot and I did,'' Gavrikov said.

Hoffman flipped the puck from near the red line over the defense for an empty-netter with 2:23 left to make it 4-1.

''You have to find a way to breakthrough and find a way to get going,'' Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. ''We have to have that mindset in here or it's going to be a long season.''

The Panthers scored 18 seconds in when Dadonov redirected a shot from the point by Yandle under Merzlikins' pads. Yandle has 19 assists in his past 17 games.

Brown made the score 2-0 when he took a cross-ice pass from Barkov and put the puck between Merzlikins' pads at 8:53 of the second.

Notes: Panthers C Aleksi Saarela made his NHL debut after being recalled from AHL Springfield on Friday. ... Blue Jackets D Andrew Peeke, a South Florida native, played his second game after his NHL debut on Thursday. ... D Zach Werenski was placed on injured reserve Friday with an upper-body injury, retroactive to Nov. 30.

UP NEXT:

Blue Jackets: At Washington on Monday night.

Panthers: Host San Jose on Sunday.

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
@
  • The Blue Jackets have won seven straight against the Panthers dating back to March 2017, tied for their second-longest active streak against a single opponent (seven straight vs. Devils; eight straight vs. Stars). The Panthers look to avoid losing eight straight against one opponent since dropping eight in a row against the Blackhawks from March 2011 to October 2015.
  • Columbus fell to the Rangers, 3-2, on Thursday despite recording a season-high 47 shots on goal while facing just 19 shots against. That +28 shot differential is the third largest in a loss in franchise history, behind a +29 differential vs. Toronto on February 14, 2018 and a +32 differential vs. Phoenix on April 3, 2012.
  • Florida lost to Minnesota, 4-2, on Tuesday, its fourth loss in five games after winning five of its previous six. The Panthers recorded 46 shots on goal in the loss, their seventh game with 40+ shots, tied with the Canadiens for the most in the NHL this season.
  • Seth Jones scored a goal in Thursday's loss, also recording a season-high seven shots on goal. The Blue Jackets are 3-6-2 (.364) this season when Jones has three or more shots on goal, compared to 8-7-2 (.529) when he records two or fewer.
  • Keith Yandle recorded an assist for the third straight game, his 20th of the season — tied for third-most among defensemen this season. He has 28 points (4g, 24a) in 39 career games against the Blue Jackets, fifth most among active NHL defensemen against Columbus.

