Minnesota
Wild Wild 14-12-4
2
December 7, 2019 - Final
Carolina
Hurricanes Hurricanes 18-11-1
6
Final
1 2 3 T
Wild 1 1 0 2
Hurricanes 2 2 2 6
Goals
Aho CAR
3
Assists
Teravainen CAR
3
Saves
Stalock MIN
34

Aho has 5 points, 3 goals to lift Hurricanes over Wild 6-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Sebastian Aho’s knack for finding open space and Teuvo Teravainen’s ability to locate him made Saturday a big night for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Aho recorded a career-high five points and tied his personal best with three goals, and the Hurricanes snapped the Minnesota Wild’s five-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory.

Two of Aho’s three goals were set up by Teravainen as Carolina won for the third time in four games. Teravainen, who had three assists, also set up Andrei Svechnikov’s goal. Lucas Wallmark and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes (18-11-1).

Minnesota (14-12-4) got goals from Ryan Donato and Mats Zuccarrello but twice was the victim of nifty passes from Teravainen to Aho in the second period.

“The two of them have always had some chemistry together,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. “When they’re engaged together, when they’re playing well away from the puck, when (Aho) is especially, then they’re a really special group, because they create more chances.”

Carolina led 2-1 before Teravainen slid a cross-ice pass to Aho for a one-timer that beat Alex Stalock 4:43 into the second period. After Zuccarrello cut the deficit to 3-2, Aho made a break for the net on the power play, tapped his stick on the ice, and received a pass from Teravainen for a tap-in 4:45 before the second intermission.

Teravainen also set up Svechnikov with a point-to-goalmouth feed on a 5-on-3 power play in the first period to break a 1-1 tie.

“It just shows how smart he is, and an unbelievable passer,” Aho said of Teravainen. “A couple tap-ins for me and Svech.”

Aho also assisted on Svechnikov’s goal, won a faceoff back to Edmundson for his score, and added an empty-net goal to finish the scoring. Aho, who’s in his fourth season with the Hurricanes, said he has been with Teravainen for so long that they have developed good chemistry.

Teravainen agreed.

“Overall, I think we’re pretty good together,” Teravainen said. “We read each other pretty good. He’s pretty fast, and he thinks fast out on the ice. It’s tough to say, but it feels easy sometimes.”

Petr Mrazek made 22 saves for his NHL-leading 10th home win as the Hurricanes cooled off a Wild team that had recorded at least one point in 11 straight games (8-0-3) but was in the concluding game of a three-game road swing.

Donato tracked down his own rebound and shot it behind Mrazek just 2:21 into the game to get the Wild off to a good start, but the Hurricanes otherwise controlled the game, outshooting Minnesota 40-24.

“That’s sort of unacceptable the way we played,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Minnesota played without Mikko Koivu (lower body injury) and Jared Spurgeon (upper body injury).

“I think we miss them, there’s no doubt, there’s no team in the league that can afford to miss two of their best players and over time, have success,” Boudreau said. “We miss them, but the next guy��s got to come up and get the job done.”

NOTES: Carolina’s Jordan Staal is 16-11-3 against his brother Eric. The Staals were teammates for the Hurricanes from 2012 through 2016, and Eric ranks first in Carolina history in goals (322), assists (453), points (775) and games played (909). Both Staals had an assist Saturday. ... Minnesota has played 20 of its first 30 games on the road, including the last three games. ... Carolina is 16-4 this season when Svechnikov has at least one point. ... Mrazek is 10-3 this season at home.

UP NEXT

Wild: Start a three-game homestand with a meeting with Anaheim on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: Begin a five-game western swing with a visit to Edmonton on Tuesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes
@
  • Carolina has gone 8-1-2 at home against Minnesota all-time. Minnesota has been held to exactly one goal in two of its last three games in Carolina, and Minnesota has taken just 24.6 shots on goal per game in its last five games in Carolina.
  • Minnesota has taken points in six straight road games, the longest active streak in the NHL, after the team earned points in just three of its first 13 road games this season. Only three teams in the NHL have had longer road points streaks this season.
  • Carolina has a +125 shot differential on home ice this season, third best in the NHL. Minnesota has a -90 shot differential on the road this season, third worst in the NHL.
  • Matt Dumba has gone nine straight games without an assist, his longest streak without an assist since October-November 2016 (nine). However, Dumba has a five-game assist streak against Carolina, his longest assist streak against any opponent in his career.
  • Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist last time out. The Hurricanes are 11-0-0 in his multi-point games, the only skater whose team has an undefeated record in his multi-point games this season (minimum 10 multi-point games).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message