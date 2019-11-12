Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 11-5-2
4
November 12, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 10-8-1
0
Final
1 2 3 T
Avalanche 1 0 3 4
Jets 0 0 0 0
Goals
MacKinnon COL
2
Assists
Calvert COL
2
Saves
Werner COL
40

MacKinnon leads Avalanche to 4-0 win at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Adam Werner had no time to think about his hockey dream coming true.

Werner made 40 saves in his unexpected NHL debut and Nathan MacKinnon finished with two goals and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Werner's shutout is shared with Pavel Francouz, who started but only lasted 31 seconds before getting injured.

''Of course there's some nerves, but you just get in there in a short time and I guess I just tried to have fun and play my game,'' Werner said.

Francouz was run into by an off-balance Mark Scheifele. He fell back and hit his head on the ice. Francouz went to the dressing room and the 22-year-old Werner stepped in for his first NHL game.

''You need to have a dream, and a big dream out there, and work for it and be prepared if something happened,'' said Werner, who was called up from the Eagles, Colorado's American Hockey League affiliate, on Nov. 7.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had no update on Francouz.

''I'm really happy for him (Werner),'' MacKinnon said. ''It's an amazing performance ... First start ever, came in so comfortably and made some huge saves. It wasn't just an easy game for him.''

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar opened the scoring for the Avalanche (11-5-2). Joonas Donskoi had a goal and two assists, and Matt Calvert contributed a pair of assists.

Makar has 18 points in 18 games to lead all NHL rookies. He is also on a four-game point streak with four goals and three assists.

It was the first time this season the Jets (10-8-1) were shut out.

''I would say there was enough to get a couple by him,'' Jets captain Blake Wheeler said of Werner. ''You got to give him credit, he did a good job. Puck was finding him.''

Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for Winnipeg, which went 2-1-1 on a four-game homestand.

Colorado continues to overcome injuries to key players.

Starting goalie Philipp Grubauer missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. He did take part in some of the team's practice on Monday. Top-line forwards Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog remain sidelined.

Colorado, which was starting a five-game trip, led 1-0 after the first period and held that lead after two.

The Avalanche had two power plays in the opening period, including Scheifele's for goaltender interference. Makar hit the crossbar during the second man-advantage.

Makar scored when he got around Jets forward Mathieu Perreault and paused a moment before putting a low shot past Hellebuyck at 19:01.

Werner made a snapping glove save when Winnipeg sharpshooter Patrik Laine blasted a one-timer at him during a first-period power play.

The Jets led in shots on goal 21-16 after the second.

MacKinnon quickly gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead when he scored his 10th of the season 18 seconds into the third period and added a second at 7:13. Donskoi finished off the scoring with a goal off a rebound at 13:13.

NOTES: Called up from the Eagles, Colorado's AHL affiliate, on Nov. 7, Werner faced a 2-on-1 of Scheifele and Kyle Connor late in the second, and stopped a shot by Connor.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Jets: Start a four-game trip in Florida against the Panthers on Thursday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • Colorado won the last three meetings last season — one of them in overtime — by a combined 14-4 score. The Jets had won the previous four games between the clubs, outscoring the Av's by an aggregate 21-7. Colorado bids for its first four-game winning streak over the Jets since April 2015 — January 2016.
  • Colorado has put in 13 goals in back-to-back wins over Nashville and Columbus immediately after managing only seven goals in a five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Colorado has dropped its two road games this month, scoring only one goal in regulation defeats at Arizona and Dallas.
  • The Jets have reeled off points in five straight games to open November; they are 3-0-1 in their last four home contests after beginning the season 2-4-0 on home ice. Winnipeg has been outscored at home, 24-22; last year, the club had a plus-34 goal differential on home ice.
  • Nathan McKinnon has points in six of his last seven games versus Winnipeg, totaling nine points (three goals, six assists) in those seven games. MacKinnon's next power-play goal will be the 50th of his career; he will become the eighth player in team history to reach that figure.
  • Patrik Laine's goal on Sunday gave him 19 in 16 November games over the last two seasons; in all other months since in that span, he has 15 goals in 82 games. Laine has 199 career points, fourth most among Finnish-born players since 2016-17.

