Calgary
Flames Flames 25-18-5
0
January 13, 2020 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 20-20-7
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Flames 0 0 0 0
Canadiens 1 0 1 2
Goals
Weal MON
1
Assists
Petry MON
1
Saves
Rittich CGY
35

Price, Canadiens end Flames' 5-game winning streak, 2-0

MONTREAL (AP) Carey Price stopped everything Calgary threw his way Monday night - which wasn't much, as far as Flames interim coach Geoff Ward was concerned.

Price made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Montreal Canadiens snapped the Flames' five-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory.

''Not enough emotional attachment to this game,'' Ward said. ''We got outbattled, outraced, outcompeted and outworked right from the opening face off. It took us a long time to start clawing our way back into the hockey game.''

Jordan Weal and rookie Ryan Poehling scored for the Canadiens, who have won two straight since losing eight in a row.

Price's shutout was the 46th of his career, tying Ken Dryden for third on the franchise's career list.

''Obviously a momentum builder,'' Price said. ''We just carried on from last game. Right until the end, guys were diving in front of pucks. That's what winning hockey is all about.''

David Rittich stopped 35 shots for the Flames, who have been shut out six times.

The Canadiens came out firing, and Rittich responded with big saves in the opening minutes. Shots were 13-2 when Montreal finally put one past the Flames goaltender at 13:30. Following a wraparound attempt from Jeff Petry, Weal spun and placed a no-look shot under Rittich's pad.

''Coaching staff brought it to our attention that we need to get to the net a little more,'' said Weal, who was a healthy scratch last game. ''The puck popped out to me there. I was just trying to keep putting pucks on net because we were doing that earlier in the game, and it found a way in.''

Price was not very busy through two periods, but he made important stops when called upon.

He denied Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane on 2-on-1 rushes in the second. Price also made a pad save on Tobias Rieder's backhand midway through the period before denying Johnny Gaudreau with the glove a few minutes later.

Poehling gave Montreal a two-goal cushion with his first point in 20 games. After a Canadiens faceoff win in the offensive zone, the 21-year-old rookie drove to the net and waited for Rittich to go down before shooting over his pad at 9:45 of the third.

Calgary pulled Rittich for an extra skater with nearly four minutes to play but they could not solve Price, who improved to 8-1-1 in his last 10 games against the Flames.

''We got better as the game went on but they took it to us all night,'' Gaudreau said. ''We just have to be better. We got a little fancy at times, turned the puck over sometimes at the blue line. It cost us.''

The Canadiens have beaten Calgary in five straight contests.

NOTES: Montreal F Brendan Gallagher missed his second straight game with headaches following a concussion. D Ben Chiarot was back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flames: Play at Toronto on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • The Canadiens defeated the Flames, 4-3 in overtime, on December 19 for their fourth straight win in the series. This is tied for Calgary's longest active losing streak against any team (Washington), and Montreal hasn't won five straight in this series since a six-game run from November 4, 1978-January 14, 1980.
  • The Flames enter this one coming off Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers to push their win streak to five games. They are 8-1-1 on the road since November 23, and in the past 10 seasons they've only had one other 10-game road stretch with eight or more wins and that was from January 26-March 11, 2017.
  • Each of Calgary's last five wins have come by a single goal, and it is tied with the Islanders and Capitals for the NHL's second-best winning percentage in one-goal games (excluding shootouts) at 11-2-5. The Flames ranked 11th last season in such games at 16-8-3.
  • Elias Lindholm had a pair of goals Saturday — his second two-goal game in his last three played — as the Flames improved to 6-0-1 in the last seven games in which he scores. The only blemish was when Lindholm had a goal and as assist against the Canadiens last month.
  • Montreal, which ended an eight-game skid with Saturday's 2-1 OT win over Ottawa, has scored two or fewer goals in six of seven games since New Year's Eve. As of December 30, the Habs had 13 games scoring two goals or less — tied with the Bruins and Panthers for the sixth fewest in the NHL.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message