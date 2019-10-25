San Jose
Sharks Sharks 4-6-1
1
October 25, 2019 - Final
Toronto
Maple Leafs Maple Leafs 6-4-2
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Sharks 1 0 0 1
Maple Leafs 0 1 3 4
Goals
Labanc SJ
1
Assists
Marner TOR
2
Saves
Jones SJ
23

Maple Leafs beat Sharks 4-1, spoiling Marleau's return

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs rebounded to spoil Patrick Marleau's return to Scotiabank Arena.

Morgan Rielly broke a tie with 5:29 left and the Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Friday night. Toronto was 1-2-1 in its previous four games, losing in overtime loss to Columbus on Monday night and falling at Boston on Tuesday night.

''We were motivated,'' Rielly said. ''When you look back at our past couple games, there's room for improvement. We're aware of that, we talked about that, been pretty open about that.''

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist, Jake Muzzin and Auston Matthews added goals, and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Toronto.

The 40-year-old Marleau spent the last two seasons with the Maple Leafs. He waived his no-movement clause to facilitate a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, who tried to convince him to join them, but was bought out and ended back in San Jose on a one-year deal.

Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones stopped 23 shots.

''We put ourselves in a position to win,'' Sharks captain Logan Couture said. ''You're going to have nights like tonight where you're not feeling it and you're not getting much offensively.''

On the winner, Rielly took a pass from William Nylander off the rush and went upstairs on Jones.

''Just an all-around group effort,'' Rielly said. ''It's important that we focus on that moving forward ... and try to do it again.''

With Jones off for an extra attacker. Kasperi Kapanen inexplicably missed the empty net from in tight, but Mikheyev iced it with 47.5 seconds left. Matthews then scored his ninth with Jones back in goal.

Matthews took a big hit from defenseman Brenden Dillon midway through the second period after delivering a pass at the offensive blue line. The Toronto center finished his shift and drew a tripping penalty, but headed to the locker room after returning to the bench. Matthews returned for the third period.

''I felt like it was a hit to the head,'' Matthews said. ''It's a fast game. Refs are trying to make the best judgment, but I know what I felt.''We picked up two points. It's all that matters.''

NOTES: San Jose was coming off a 4-2 victory in Montreal on Thursday night. ... Marleau was honored with a video tribute during the first television timeout. ... Toronto was 0 for 5 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Ottawa on Sunday night.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
San Jose Sharks at Toronto Maple Leafs
@
  • The Maple Leafs have won each of the last three meetings with the Sharks after San Jose had taken each of the previous 10 and 14 of the previous 15 dating back to December 2005. Toronto won both meetings last season by a score of 5-3, despite the Sharks holding an 86-63 shots on goal advantage.
  • San Jose won in Montreal, 4-2, Thursday night for its seventh win in its last eight road games in Canada. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Sharks are 32-9-5 (.750) against Canadian opponents, best among all U.S.-based franchises in that span.
  • Toronto fell to Boston on Tuesday, its second straight loss after winning three of the previous four. The Maple Leafs have scored 13 first-period goals this season, tied for second most in the NHL (Golden Knights, 14). The Maple Leafs have also allowed 13 goals in the opening frame, most in the NHL.
  • Evander Kane scored both of the Sharks' power-play goals on Thursday, his fifth and sixth goals of the season — five have come on the power play. His five power-play goals this season match his total in 75 games last season; he needs just one more to match his career high of six set in 2011-12 with Winnipeg.
  • Erik Karlsson has 37 points (8g, 29a) in 38 career games against Toronto, second most among active defensemen behind Zdeno Chara (46 points in 100 games). However, Karlsson has been held without a point in his last three trips to Toronto.

