New York
Islanders Islanders 7-3-0
4
October 25, 2019 - Final
Ottawa
Senators Senators 2-7-1
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Islanders 2 2 0 4
Senators 1 0 1 2
Goals
Ennis OTT
2
Assists
Brown OTT
1
Saves
Greiss NYI
30

Nick Leddy scores twice, Islanders beat Senators 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Nick Leddy scored his second goal of the first period on a penalty shot and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

''It was a gritty win,'' Leddy said. ''I don't think it was our best game, but gritty nonetheless and we got the two points.''

Matt Martin and Derick Brassard also scored and Thomas Greiss made 30 saves to help the Islanders improve to 6-3-0 and drop the Senators to 2-6-1

Tyler Ennis scored twice for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled. Craig Anderson stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief.

Leddy tied it 13 minutes into the second, beating Nilsson through the pads, and made it 2-1 with 2:41 left in the period when he beat Nilsson on the penalty shot after being taken down by Nikita Zaitsev.

Leddy appeared to have scored a natural hat trick early in the second period, but Martin got a piece of his shot as the Islanders took a 3-1 lead.

Martin fell into an open door at the Ottawa bench midway through the second period after a check by J.C. Beaudin.

''It wasn't a good feeling,'' Martin said. ''The door was closed as I was skating up the wall, I knew that, and I just kind of got bumped and it swung open so obviously it wasn't locked. It kind of went numb there originally.''

Mark Borowiecki ended up having to answer for Beaudin, exchanging punches with Cal Clutterbuck. Borowiecki said the hit was a total accident and was glad to see Martin return to the game.

''It's not intentional,'' Borowiecki said. ''If you think it's a set play to open the door to get a guy hurt it's just not correct. (Martin) plays a hard game and it was an unfortunate accident.''

NOTES: The Islanders were coming off a 4-2 home victory over Arizona on Thursday night. ... Ottawa D Cody Goloubef and LW Mikkel Boedkker were healthy scratches. New York's healthy scratches included RW Oliver Wahlstrom, LW Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Philadelphia on Sunday night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Senators: Host San Jose on Sunday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators
@
  • The Islanders won all three meetings last season against the Senators in their first-ever season sweep against Ottawa. New York has scored 18 goals during four consecutive wins in the series and is 6-1-0 in the past seven matchups.
  • The Senators ended a four-game skid and extended the Red Wings' to six with a 5-2 victory Wednesday. The five goals scored by Ottawa matched the team's total during the entire four-game slide. The Senators rank 26th in the NHL with 2.44 goals per game and last with a 3.7 power-play percentage (1-for-27).
  • New York extended its winning streak to five games with Thursday's 4-2 victory over Arizona. The five-game run is the Islanders' first in October since they won eight in a row from October 7-23, 1982. Since 2018-19, the Isles are 28-0-0 when scoring at least four goals, the only team without a loss when reaching that total.
  • Thomas Chabot had a pair of assists Wednesday, giving him a goal and four assists during a four-game point streak. Since the start of last season, Chabot is tied for 10th in the league among defensemen with 62 points.
  • With two assists Thursday, Brock Nelson now has 53 career points in October, 13 more than his next-closest month (November). Nelson has averaged 0.63 points per game in October and November and 0.46 points the rest of the season during his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message