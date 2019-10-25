Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 9-2-1
2
October 25, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 3-8-0
0
Final
1 2 3 T
Sabres 0 1 1 2
Red Wings 0 0 0 0
Goals
McCabe BUF
1
Assists
Eichel BUF
2
Saves
Ullmark BUF
41

Ullmark makes 41 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 2-0

DETROIT (AP) The Buffalo Sabres bounced back in the best way Friday night.

Linus Ullmark made 41 saves, Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist and the Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Friday night. Buffalo fell 6-2 to the New York Rangers a night earlier.

''I really liked the way we were able to regroup after last night,'' said Reinhart, who got his fifth goal. ''We talked in the room about what we did wrong, and then we were able to refresh our minds and come out and play like this.''

Buffalo (9-2-1) also got a goal from defenseman Jake McCabe and two assists from Jack Eichel.

''We have so much confidence in this room right now that there's no panic when we lose a game,'' McCabe said. ''Obviously everyone was a little off last night, but we were able to refocus on tonight's game and do a lot of good things.''

Jimmy Howard stopped 23 shots for Detroit, which lost its seventh straight.

''We came up short obviously. We pushed. I thought we played a pretty solid game defensively other than the one goal there,'' Red Wings center Dylan Larkin said. ''... Just, we gotta score. You can't win a game if you don't score.''

Detroit has been outscored 29-9 during its losing streak.

McCabe gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead with 8:20 left in the second period. His wrist shot from the left point got past Howard, who was screened.

McCabe's first goal of the season came after he missed most of the first period getting his face stitched up.

''I got a puck in the chin on my second shift and got my face slammed into the glass on my third shift,'' McCabe said. ''So I've got my Halloween costume all ready.''

Reinhart scored on a power play 1:15 into the third when he tipped a pass from Victor Oloffson.

Detroit outshot Buffalo 12-6 in the first period. Ullmark stopped Valtteri Filppula on a breakaway around 3:20 into the game.

NOTE: Buffalo recalled D William Borgen from AHL Rochester after D Marco Scandella suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Scandella did not play Friday. ... Detroit recalled F Givani Smith, who made his NHL debut Friday, from AHL Grand Rapids after Fs Luke Glendening (upper body) and Justin Abdelkader (lower body) were injured in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Neither played Friday.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Arizona on Monday night.

Red Wings: Host St. Louis on Sunday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • The Sabres went 3-0-1 last season against the Red Wings for seven points, tying Buffalo's most in a season series since the 1976-77 team went 4-1-0 (8 points). The Sabres had a 58.3 power-play percentage (7-for-12) in the 2018-19 series, their highest ever in a season series (minimum 4 games).
  • Since winning three of their first four, the Red Wings have been outscored 27-9 during a six-game skid. They have scored two goals or fewer in each game during that slide, their longest such stretch since November 3-14, 2015. Detroit last scored two goals or fewer in seven straight games from December 1-17, 2001.
  • Buffalo saw its three-game win streak come to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday, failing to score on the power play for just the third time in 11 games. The Sabres' 12 power-play goals through 11 games are their most since they had 13 at this point in 2008-09.
  • Limited to one point in his first eight games vs. Buffalo, Anthony Mantha has three goals and five assists in his last five meetings. Mantha's seven goals through 10 games are tied for the second-most by a Red Wing since 2000-01. Henrik Zetterberg (2008), Sergei Fedorov (2002) and Brendan Shanahan (2001) each had 8.
  • Carter Hutton matched a career high with six goals allowed (done twice previously) Thursday and suffered his first loss of the season after six wins. He has stopped 60 of 61 shots in winning his last two starts against the Red Wings.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message