Boston
Bruins Bruins 27-9-12
0
January 14, 2020 - Final
Columbus
Blue Jackets Blue Jackets 23-16-8
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Bruins 0 0 0 0
Blue Jackets 1 0 2 3
Goals
Nash CLS
1
Assists
Gavrikov CLS
1
Saves
Merzlikins CLS
34

Merzlikins records 2nd shutout; Columbus beats Boston 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Elvis the King, make way for Elvis the Wall.

Elvis Merzlikins recorded his second consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins 3-0 Tuesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash scored for Columbus.

Merzlikins won for the sixth time in his eight starts and turned aside all 34 shots he faced. His five wins since Dec. 31 tie him for the NHL lead with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy.

''Tonight the team worked really hard,'' Merzlikins said. ''They tried to cut the chances for Boston. I think the team did a bigger part than me tonight. It's a team shutout. They did a big job blocking the shots, so thank you to them.''

Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak entered the game at 1:12 of the first period after Tukka Rask was inadvertently struck in the head by an elbow in the crease. Halak stopped 24 shots in relief as the Bruins lost their second straight and were shut out for the first time this season.

Wennberg got the Blue Jackets offense going, taking a feed from Vladislav Gabrikov off a pass from Nathan Gerbe at 13:27 of the first period and beat Halak through the pads. The goal was the fourth of the season for Wennberg and his second in two games after a 35-game scoring drought.

The assist was the fourth point in five games for Gerbe, who three weeks ago was playing for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

''I didn't like the way we defended,'' Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. ''Two defensemen got beat one-on-one. Something you've got to be able to do is play your one-on-ones. The puck then beat (Halak) on the ice through the legs. He'll tell you right now that was not a good goal.''

Stenlund gave the Jackets breathing room with a power-play goal at 5:46 of the third, blasting a one-timer off a behind-the-net pass from Nick Foligno.

''That was a big goal, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. ''It's all about momentum. ... To go up 2-0 in that type of game, it's a fairly big goal.''

Nash sealed the win at 13:05 with an unassisted shot from the left circle.

''Our team is playing like a team and that's why we are winning,'' Foligno said.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets have given up two goals in their last three games. ... Columbus coach John Tortorella is one win from 200 for his Blue Jackets' career. ... Boston's Matt Grzelcyk was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Columbus: Hosts Carolina on Thursday.

Boston: Hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets
@
  • The Blue Jackets defeated the Bruins, 2-1, in overtime on January 2, in the first game of the season between these teams. Columbus had a 33-26 advantage in total shots — the first time since December 10, 2011, it had seven or more shots than Boston.
  • The Bruins are coming off Monday's 6-5 shootout loss at Philadelphia, falling to 0-7 in shootouts. They are an NHL-best 24-8 in regulation games but are a league-worst 3-0-12 in games that have gone past regulation.
  • In Monday's loss, the Bruins scored a power-play goal for the 14th game in a row — the longest by the franchise in a single season in the last 30 seasons and longest by any team since the Penguins also had a 14-game streak in 2007-08.
  • David Krejci lit the lamp twice Monday to give him four goals in his last five road games after scoring just one in his first 12 games away from Boston. In 21 career games against the Blue Jackets Krejci has three goals — his fewest against any Eastern Conference team.
  • The Blue Jackets defeated the Golden Knights, 3-0, on Saturday to improve to 10-2-2 in their last 14 games - allowing three goals or fewer in each of those contests. Columbus has only had one longer stretch of consecutive games permitting three goals or fewer and that was a 23-gamer in 2016-17.

