Pittsburgh
Penguins Penguins 7-5-0
3
October 26, 2019 - Final
Dallas
Stars Stars 4-8-1
0
Final
1 2 3 T
Penguins 0 0 3 3
Stars 0 0 0 0
Goals
Rust PIT
1
Assists
Guentzel PIT
1
Saves
Murray PIT
25

Murray stops 25 shots, Pens score late to beat Stars 3-0

DALLAS (AP) What could have been a bitter end to a dismal road trip turned into an emphatic win for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Matt Murray made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season, Dominik Kahun and Bryan Rust scored their first goals in the third period and Pittsburgh beat the Dallas Stars 3-0.

Dallas had dominated the first two periods, outshooting the Penguins 22-11, but neither team scored.

''We had one bad period, the second,'' Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. ''I didn't think we won a lot of puck battles in the second period. We had a discussion about that between periods. Our guys responded really well.''

Really well - the Penguins outshot the Stars 16-3 and scored three goals in the third.

The Penguins had lost three straight games, including the first two in a three-game trip.

Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 1:14 to play.

''We got a little away from our game,'' rookie John Marino said. ''We got back to it in the third and we were able to capitalize on our opportunities.''

Those opportunities led to two close-in goals against Ben Bishop in a span of 2:12 in the third. Bishop stopped 24 shots.

On the first goal, Bishop whiffed at clearing the puck from behind the net. Kahun passed out to Sam Lafferty, whose shot trickled under the supine Bishop. Kahun knocked the puck in from the right side at 7:29.

''I went to go play it,'' Bishop said, ''and accidentally kind of hit it backwards while I was trying to hit it forward. The guy made the play up front. I thought I made the save on my side. I somehow pushed it underneath myself right on the guy's tape.''

Kahun's first goal came in his 12th NHL game.

''Somehow, (the puck) bounced back to me,'' he said. ''It's always good to get that first one.''

Sullivan wasn't surprised.

''It's great for Dominik. We felt like he's been around it the last handful of games.''

The second goal came when sixth-year veteran Rust scored amid a scramble in front. Rust was playing in his first game since being injured in the final preseason game.

The Stars were seeking their fourth win in a row. The Penguins squelched that.

''You saw a team that has won two Stanley Cups and their mindset to start the third,'' Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said. ''They came out and shoved it right down our throat.''

Murray had kept the game scoreless by stopping 22 shots in the first two periods.

Murray made glove saves to stop Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn in the first.

Dallas had a flurry with seven minutes left in the second period, but Murray stopped a short-range shot by Alexander Radulov and a wrist shot by Justin Dowling after he had shot wide and retrieved the puck.

NOTES: Penguins captain Sidney Crosby did not come out to begin the third period after being hit by a shot late in the second, but he returned within the first three minutes. ''We're always concerned when someone gets hit by a shot the way he did, but he was able to come back to the game,'' Sullivan said. ''We'll continue to evaluate him.''... Dallas Ds Esa Lindell and Taylor Fedun both left the ice for a time after pucks hit them in the face. Lindell had a cut below his nose, and Fedun was struck in the left cheek. ... Murray's 11th career shutout tied him with Les Binkley for the third-most in Penguins history. . John Marino assisted on Rust's goal for his first NHL point.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Return home to play Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Stars: Complete a four-game homestand on Tuesday against Minnesota.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars
@
  • The Penguins have won four straight games in the series, outscoring the Stars by a combined 15-6; Dallas had taken six of the previous seven games between the teams. In their last six games versus Pittsburgh, the Stars are 1-for-14 on the power play.
  • After winning five consecutive games, the Penguins have dropped three in a row, during which they've been outscored by a 6-1 count in third-period play. Prior to those three games, Pittsburgh was plus-6 in the third period (11 goals, five allowed).
  • Dallas has won three consecutive games, allowing one goal in each game. Prior to the winning streak, the Stars were 1-7-1 and had given up at least three goals seven times in nine contests. Dallas' power play ranks fourth lowest in the NHL at 8.8 percent (3-for-34).
  • In eight career games at American Airlines Center, Sidney Crosby has not scored a goal and has only three points. Conversely, Crosby has nine goals and 17 points in nine career home games versus the Stars.
  • Denis Gurianov had one goal in 29 career games before notching both Dallas goals in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Anaheim. Ben Bishop earned the victory with 29 saves and has stopped 67 of 69 shots in his last two appearances.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message