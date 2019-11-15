Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 11-5-3
5
November 15, 2019 - Final
Washington
Capitals Capitals 14-3-4
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Canadiens 0 4 1 5
Capitals 0 0 2 2
Goals
Suzuki MON
1
Assists
Tatar MON
3
Saves
Samsonov WAS
35

Canadiens respond to Ovechkin’s hit on Drouin, beat Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) By the time Capitals coach Todd Reirden called a timeout to tell his team to wake up, it was too late.

Alex Ovechkin's thunderous hit on Jonathan Drouin had already energized the Canadiens.

Montreal scored four goals in the second period following Ovechkin's hit and went on to beat Washington 5-2 on Friday night, ending the NHL-leading Capitals' 13-game point streak. Drouin returned for the third period, and the Canadiens won their third in a row.

''I think it just woke us up,'' Montreal's Phillip Danault said. ''That was not great, but it definitely woke up the team. Jo took a hit for the team and came back and is healthy, so that's all that matters.''

Danault, captain Shea Weber, Jordan Weal and Nick Suzuki each scored over a span of eight and a half minutes after Ovechkin flattened Drouin with an open ice hit that knocked him out for the rest of the second. Ovechkin appeared to leave his feet to deliver the blow, and Drouin was slow to get up before skating to the bench and going down the tunnel.

''It's hockey; it's not a ballet,'' Ovechkin said. ''It's a hockey play. He didn't see me. It's a clear hit.''

At the time, Ovechkin's hit was the first big highlight of the night after a ho-hum first period. Montreal coach Claude Julien wondered if it should have been a charging penalty on Ovechkin but acknowledged it wasn't an illegal check to Drouin's head.

Ovechkin wasn't penalized, but the Capitals made a series of errors on the ensuing shifts and the game slipped away.

''I think they just have momentum on their side,'' Ovechkin said. ''After first goal, they score another one and we just didn't execute the play, we make lots of mistakes. It was not our best period. We didn't play our game at all.''

The Canadiens played their textbook style of game in front of Carey Price, who made 25 saves to beat the Capitals for just the eighth time in 27 games against them. Price's biggest save came a few shifts after Drouin's injury when he denied Jonas Siegenthaler and was bailed out by defenseman Brett Kulak blocking the rebound, and he made a series of crucial stops in the final minutes.

''He's our backbone,'' Weber said of Price. ''He's a solid reason back there that we have a chance to win every night. Same thing was the case tonight. He makes those big saves in the first and gives us a chance to settle in and get going from there.''

Ovechkin scored on the power play in the third period, his 14th of the season, and Evgeny Kuznetsov added a breakaway goal with 4:22 left to make things interesting.

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals on 39 shots in what was likely his final NHL action before being sent to the American Hockey League for a couple of days to clear salary-cap space. Washington lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 14 but has dropped two of its past three.

''You know at some point that's going to happen,'' Reirden said. ''We weren't as good as we could be.''

NOTES: Weber extended his point streak to five games. ... Ovechkin's goal was his fourth in seven games in November. ... Kuznetsov has four goals in his past four games. ... The Capitals dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Nic Dowd injured because salary-cap constraints only allowed them to recall D-man Tyler Lewington. Lewington took a few shifts at right wing. ... Washington winger Carl Hagelin missed his fourth game with an upper-body injury. ... Montreal forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi missed his seventh consecutive game with a groin injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Return home to face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Former Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid could get the nod in net.

Capitals: Turn to Braden Holtby to start Saturday at the Boston Bruins. Holtby is 16-3-0 with a 1.80 goals-against average and .946 save percentage in his career against Boston.

  • Washington extended its point streak to 13 games (11-0-2) with a 2-1 shootout win at Philadelphia on Wednesday. That streak is their longest since a 14-game run in 2016-17 and two shy of the franchise-record 15-game point streak (14-0-1) set January 13-February 10, 2010.
  • The Canadiens scored twice in the third period in a 3-2 shootout victory over Columbus on Tuesday and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Montreal has scored at least one third-period goal in seven straight road games and is tied for fourth in the league with 24 goals in the third period this season.
  • The Capitals won two of three meetings last season against the Canadiens and are 6-2-0 in the past eight matchups. Braden Holtby is 5-1-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average in his last six appearances against Montreal and has a .947 save percentage in seven career home starts in the series.
  • Alex Ovechkin has eight goals in his last six games against Montreal and has recorded two of his four career four-goal games vs. the Canadiens. Ovechkin has just one goal in his first nine home games this season for his fewest at that point since he had none in 2011-12.
  • Carey Price's 3.34 career GAA vs. the Capitals is his second-worst against any opponent (Edmonton, 3.67). He is 1-5-1 with a 4.44 goals-against average in his last seven starts against Washington.

