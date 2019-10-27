Florida
Panthers Panthers 5-2-4
6
October 27, 2019 - Final
Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 8-3-1
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Panthers 0 3 3 6
Oilers 0 0 2 2
Goals
Draisaitl EDM
1
Assists
Connolly FLA
2
Saves
Bobrovsky FLA
24

Panthers routs Oilers to extend points streak to 8 games

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) The Florida Panthers needed a period to get up to full speed against the Edmonton Oilers.

Brian Boyle and Jayce Hawryluk each had a goal and an assist and the Panthers scored three goals in just over two minutes to open the second period in a 6-2 victory Sunday.

Aaron Ekblad, Noel Acciari, Evgenii Dadonov and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. The Panthers improved to 5-2-4, earning at least a point in eight straight games.

''It was a heck of a game in a lot of ways,'' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. ''I thought we had good offensive zone time. I thought we made a lot of nice plays, good individual plays on the goals. Certainly (Sergei Bobrovsky) made some key big saves early in the game.''

Bobrovsky made 24 stops to improve to 4-2-3.

''I thought our guys were ready they were full of energy and it was a solid, good effort, all 60 minutes,'' Bobrovsky said. ''I would say we were solid when they scored the second goal, we were still playing with each other, we were still supporting each other. We just played our game.''

James Neal and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers. They have lost three of four to fall to 8-3-1.

''They played the way we would like to play,'' Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom. ''They were stronger, they won a lot of loose pucks. They didn't give up much, and we didn't create much. Their goaltender played well, and they found a way to score on us.

''We've got to play better. Especially at home.''

The Panthers opened the scoring 31 seconds into the second period when Aleksander Barkov dropped it back to Ekblad, who beat goalie Mike Smith to the glove side for his first goal of the season.

Florida added to its lead just over a minute later when a defensive miscue led to Boyle waiting for Smith to commit before sending the puck into the net The Panthers scored their third goal on three shots within a span of 2:05 when another turnover led to Acciari's fourth goal of the season.

Smith was replaced in net by Mikko Koskinen after Acciari's goal.

Florida made it 4-0 just 49 seconds into the third period on a nice wraparound by Dadonov.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Vancouver on Monday night.

Oilers: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
@
  • Florida and Edmonton have split home-and-home series in each of the past two seasons. The Panthers were dealt a 4-3 shootout loss in last season's visit to Rogers Place but have come away with at least one point (3-0-2) in five straight visits to Edmonton since January 2015.
  • The Oilers moved to 5-0-0 at Rogers Place with Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Washington, their longest home winning streak to begin a season since winning their first six in 2006-07. Edmonton's unblemished record comes despite ranking 28th in the NHL with a -3.80 shot differential on home ice.
  • Connor McDavid snapped a three-game point drought — tied for the longest of his career - with a goal and two assists in Edmonton's win on Thursday. He's two games from becoming the eighth player in NHL history and second active player (Sidney Crosby) to never have gone more than three straight games without a point over his first 300 career games.
  • Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov both scored their fifth goals of the season in Florida's 6-5 shootout loss at Calgary on Thursday. The Panthers and Oilers are two of four teams, along with Buffalo and Washington, to have three players with five goals or more.
  • Leon Draisaitl scored the Oilers' final two goals in Thursday's win, giving him 60 over his last 100 games dating back to March 25, 2018. Alex Ovechkin (65) and David Pastrnak (61) are the only other players with 60 goals or more over a current 100-game span.

