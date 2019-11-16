Dallas
Stars Stars 11-8-2
5
November 16, 2019 - Final
Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 13-6-3
4
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Stars 1 1 2 1 5
Oilers 2 2 0 0 4
Goals
Khaira EDM
2
Assists
McDavid EDM
3
Saves
Koskinen EDM
31

Benn scores in OT as Stars beat Oilers 5-4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) The Dallas Stars' dreadful start seems like a long time ago now.

Jamie Benn scored 1:14 into overtime, and the Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Saturday for their third consecutive win.

Benn converted a backhand to close out Dallas' 3-0-1 trip to Canada. It was Benn's first goal since Oct. 10 and No. 2 on the season.

''I can't believe it went in,'' said Benn, who ended the longest goal drought of his career. ''There's never any quit in our team. ... We found a way to get five (goals) and it was a great battle back by our team.''

Jason Dickinson, Miro Heiskanen, Blake Comeau and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars (11-8-2), who have won 10 of 12 overall. Dallas went 1-7-1 in its first nine games this season.

''For us to have the confidence, and especially to come back from 4-2, to know you can do it ... it's something to think you can do it. It's another thing to believe you can do it,'' Stars coach Jim Montgomery said. ''And once you accomplish it it's easier to do again and again.''

Jujhar Khaira collected two goals for the Oilers (13-6-3), who have lost two of three. Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear also scored.

Edmonton carried a 4-2 lead into the third period, but was unable to hold on.

''Obviously up 4-2 in your own building going into the third, you have to find a way to get two points,'' said Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who had three assists. ''We let that slip by. They did a good job to come back in the third.

''It's a good lesson, you have to find a way to close those ones out. Up 4-2 in your own building, you have to find a way to get two points.''

Comeau whacked a bouncing puck into the net for his second of the season at 5:21 of the third. Seguin tied it at 4 with a one-timer with 1:49 left in regulation for his 600th career point.

Edmonton's Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves. Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop was pulled after allowing three goals on 15 shots, replaced by Anton Khubodin.

Dallas opened the scoring 8:57 into the opening period after Edmonton failed to clear the zone. Dickinson ended up with the puck in the slot, and he beat Koskinen on the glove side.

The Oilers responded 11 seconds later. Khaira won a puck battle on the boards and muscled it past Bishop.

Edmonton jumped in front with 34 seconds left in the first. McDavid blazed in on the net, and Draisaitl knocked in a rebound for his 16th goal.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to 12 games, and McDavid ran his to seven games.

After Heiskanen tied it again 48 seconds into the second, McDavid responded with another nice play. The captain dropped a pass back to Khaira, who scored his second of the game and third goal of the season at 3:34.

McDavid then got his third assist when he set up Bear for a power-play goal with 1:19 left in the second.

NOTES: Oilers forward Alex Chiasson missed the game with an illness.

UP NEXT

Stars: Open a four-game homestand Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers: Begin a five-game trip Tuesday night at San Jose.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
@
  • The Stars have earned points in five straight games in the series (4-0-1), outscoring the Oilers by a 17-8 margin; Edmonton has scored two goals or fewer in four straight games versus Dallas. In the three meetings between the clubs just prior to Dallas' winning streak, Edmonton went 3-0-0, scoring 17 goals.
  • Dallas has points in seven straight games (6-0-1) and is 9-1-1 since October 19; only the Islanders (9-0-1) and Capitals (9-0-2) have better records in that span. Through games of October 18, Dallas had the NHL's second-worst record at 1-7-1, just ahead of Minnesota's 1-6-0.
  • Edmonton has won its last two home games, defeating New Jersey and Colorado by a combined 10-2 score; the Oilers had dropped their previous three home games (0-2-1), scoring a total of six goals. The club opened the season 5-0-0 at Rogers Place, putting in 21 goals.
  • Ben Bishop has allowed exactly one goal in each of his three November starts, stopping 95 of 98 shots for a .969 save percentage. In his career, Bishop is 35-18-5 in November; both his GAA (2.19) and save percentage (.926) in the month rank second among active goaltenders (minimum 50 games).
  • Leon Draisaitl (41) and Connor McDavid (37) rank first and second, respectively, in points this season; they are also 1-2 in assists and 2-3 in goals. Draisaitl and McDavid have 29 goals between them; only one other team (Boston — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, 27 goals) has a pair with 25-plus goals.

