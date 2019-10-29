Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 8-4-1
1
October 29, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 4-8-1
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Oilers 0 0 1 1
Red Wings 2 0 1 3
Goals
Nemeth DET
1
Assists
Hirose DET
1
Saves
Howard DET
31

Red Wings beat Oilers 3-1 to end 8-game losing streak

DETROIT (AP) Dylan Larkin scored and led a defensive effort to slow down Connor McDavid.

Larkin and Patrik Nemeth had goals in the first period, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Tuesday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

Larkin had the challenge of being on the ice when McDavid was skating for much of the night and responded well enough to hold the superstar to one assist and three shots.

''I thought Larkin's line did a really good job on McDavid until the second half of the third period,'' Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ''Larks plays his best hockey when he matches up against other teams' best.''

Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for the Red Wings, who won for the first time since Oct. 10 against Montreal.

''I guess it's a relief for us,'' Larkin said.

Larkin converted on a power play 7:41 into the game, lifting the puck from the front of the crease. Nemeth, who signed as a free agent last summer, scored his first goal with the Red Wings less than a minute later.

''We knew they were going to come out fast because of their losing streak, and then we let them get a couple goals early on,'' Edmonton center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. ''I thought we fought our way back into the game, but we have got to find a way to score.''

A long scoreless stretch for both teams ended with 7:12 left when Leon Draisaitl scored from the right circle to pull Edmonton within one.

Edmonton had a 4-on-3 power play shortly thereafter but could not take advantage despite McDavid and Draisaitl putting shots on net.

''All their lines and their defensemen can skate,'' McDavid said. ''And, they do a good job of clutching and grabbing to clog up the middle.''

The Oilers entered the game as the NHL's No. 1 team on the power play and ended it scoreless with the man advantage for the first time this season when earning three or more power plays.

''Our goalie was our best player,'' Larkin said. ''We needed that.''

Filip Hronek added an empty-net goal late to seal a much-needed victory for the rebuilding Red Wings.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots for the Oilers, who have dropped four of their last five after opening the season 7-1.

Koskinen, who entered 5-0, gave up two goals on the first seven shots he faced before keeping his team in the game.

Speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou had a pair of breakaways for Detroit and was denied each time by Koskinen.

''It's a heck of a lot harder to chase a game than it is to play with the lead,'' Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. ''That's just how this game is built right now. It's frustrating, but this wasn't a lack of effort. We've just got to find some scoring in our lineup somewhere.''

NOTES: Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who left Detroit when Steve Yzerman was hired to replace him earlier this year, was given an ovation during an early break in the game. ... Detroit assigned RW Evgeny Svechnikov to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and recalled Joe Hicketts from the Griffins. ... Detroit removed LW Adam Erne from injured reserve and put LW Justin Abdelkader on IR retroactive to Oct. 23. ... McDavid played in his 300th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Play on Wednesday at Columbus.

Red Wings: Play on Friday at Carolina.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • The Oilers have won three straight games in Detroit and have earned points in four consecutive visits to the Motor City. Detroit last won at home over the Oilers in regulation on March 9, 2015, as Henrik Zetterberg recorded three assists in a 5-2 Wings victory.
  • The Oilers have eight victories through 12 games; in their last 12 games last season, they won only four times (4-6-2). The team has hit an offensive slump, with eight goals in its last five games, going 1-for-11 on the power play. Edmonton scored 28 times in its first seven games (10-for-22 on the power play).
  • The Red Wings have dropped eight straight games, but on Sunday they recorded their first point during the streak with a 5-4 OT loss to the Blues. Before lighting the lamp four times, Detroit had been held to two goals or fewer in all seven games of the losing streak.
  • Connor McDavid has been held without a goal in five straight games versus Detroit. In three career road games against the Wings, McDavid has no goals — but has picked up five assists.
  • Dylan Larkin's two-point effort on Sunday snapped a streak of five straight games off the scoresheet — the longest drought for Larkin since March 2017. Larkin has nine points in 2019-20, with five of them coming in the third period.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message