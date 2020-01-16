New Jersey
Devils Devils 17-23-7
2
January 16, 2020 - Final
Washington
Capitals Capitals 32-11-5
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Devils 0 1 1 2
Capitals 2 1 2 5
Goals
Ovechkin WAS
3
Assists
Carlson WAS
2
Saves
Samsonov WAS
32

Ovechkin hat trick helps Capitals beat Devils

WASHINGTON (AP) When Alex Ovechkin took an errant stick to the face that made him bleed, his Washington Capitals teammates knew it wouldn't be good for the New Jersey Devils.

A fired-up Ovechkin came back from the bloody mouth to record his 25th career hat trick and lead the Capitals past the Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Ovechkin knew New Jersey's Miles Wood didn't mean to high-stick him and the referees didn't see it, but that didn't stop him from exacting some revenge with his second consecutive multigoal game.

''He always plays better when he's a little (angry), so there you go,'' Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said. ''It was drawn up like that. He came back, got a little mad, scored two and then he was just waiting for the third.

''That's just the story of Ovi.''

Ovechkin reached 31 goals this season and joined Mike Gartner as the only players to score 30 or more in each of his first 15 NHL seasons. He has five over his past two games to get to 689 total, one back of Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time list.

''It never gets old, but without my team, without my teammates, I'd never reach that milestone, I'd never reach those numbers,'' Ovechkin said. ''(Lemieux was) one of my idols when I'm growing up. I get lucky I have a time to play against him, was on the ice with him a couple times. It's huge.''

Carl Hagelin and Jakub Vrana also scored for Washington, which has won two in a row since a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of the Devils five days earlier. The Capitals looked much more like a first-place team Thursday than they did in these teams' most recent meeting.

''I think we talked about it a lot going into the Carolina game (Monday) and then followed that up with tonight in terms of playing against the same team that we didn't like our effort against,'' defenseman John Carlson said. ''You want to feel good about yourself.''

Ovechkin scored twice on Louis Domingue before the Devils starter exited after the first period with a lower-body injury. The Capitals put up three more on Cory Schneider, who was making his second relief appearance in as many games and stopped 20 of 23 shots.

''Goalies played really well tonight,'' Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine said. ''We were timid. We didn't really get to a lot of pucks first in any area of the ice.''

Washington rookie Ilya Samsonov stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced to win his ninth consecutive start. Samsonov got the nod over veteran Braden Holtby in back-to-back-games for the first time this season.

Wayne Simmonds' goal for New Jersey early in the second period snapped Samsonov's shutout streak at 135 minutes. He had stopped 55 consecutive shots over that time.

One of Ovechkin's two goals came on the power play, which has now scored in three games in a row to break out of a mini slump. But New Jersey's Blake Coleman also scored a short-handed goal early in the third period.

The Devils have lost two in a row after getting lit up by the Toronto Maple Leafs and then by Ovechkin, who continues to amaze even his teammates as he approaches 700 goals.

''He is a goal-scorer, probably one of the best in the history, and still got some time to be the best one,'' Vrana said. ''He's got an amazing shot and using it and I mean, you guys all know what kind of player he is.''

NOTES: Devils F Kevin Rooney missed the game with an illness. ... Simmonds' goal ended a 27-game drought. ... With a secondary assist on Ovechkin's third goal, Carlson picked up his 45th assist of the season to get to 58 points. ... Vrana's goal was his 21st of the season and Hagelin his second.

UP NEXT

Devils: Make their third stop on a four-game road trip Saturday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals: Visit the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon in their final game before their break for the bye week and All-Star Weekend.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals
@
  • The Capitals beat the Devils, 6-3, in the season's first meeting on December 20 before New Jersey won 5-1 at Washington on Saturday. The Devils have not won two games in the nation's capital in a single season since the 2011-12 season
  • The Capitals bounced back from that loss with Monday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes. Washington is 4-3-2 (.556) when having two days' off between games — tied with Minnesota for 19th in the league — compared to going 21-8-3 (.703) with fewer than two days' off, second only to Pittsburgh (19-7-1; .722).
  • Alex Ovechkin provided all the offense on Monday with a pair of first-period goals — the first time he notched two goals in the first period since November 25, 2017. He has five first-period goals this season compared to 22 in the second and third.
  • Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots in blanking the Hurricanes to improve to 8-0-0 with a 1.62 GAA and .942 save percentage in his last eight starts. He is the only Capital goalie 22 years old or younger in the past 30 seasons to win eight consecutive starts in a single season.
  • The Devils opened a four-game trip Tuesday with a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs, the fourth time in six games they permitted at least four goals. New Jersey is allowing an average of 3.46 goals per game — the worst by the team since yielding 3.56 goals per game in 1992-93.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message