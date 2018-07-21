Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 18-24-5
4
January 16, 2020 - Final
Nashville
Predators Predators 21-18-7
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Ducks 2 1 1 4
Predators 1 0 1 2
Goals
Arvidsson NSH
1
Assists
Fowler ANH
2
Saves
Gibson ANH
33

Rakell's goal, assist lead Ducks over Predators 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Anaheim Ducks have just two wins in 2020, both against the Nashville Predators.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 33 saves and the Ducks beat Nashville 4-2 Thursday night.

Josh Manson, Adam Henrique and Derek Grant also scored for Anaheim, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Cam Fowler and Ryan Getzlaf each had two assists.

“It felt like we were all pulling in the same direction,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “There was no big mistake or lapse of reason or going into a hole for five or six minutes. We were steady and settled into what I thought was a really good road game.”

Viktor Arvidsson and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which lost to the Ducks for the second time in two weeks.

“No one is going to give this group confidence,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “Confidence comes through your preparation, how you’re going to play, playing the game the right way and doing the right things. That’s our task moving forward.”

Manson scored the game’s first goal at 10:01 of the opening period. From the left wall, Ondrej Kase found Manson in front, and after receiving the pass, Manson beat goaltender Juuse Saros with a wrist shot tucked just underneath the crossbar.

The goal was Manson’s first since Nov. 28, 2018.

“It’s not expected of me to score, but it’s always nice to get one,” Manson said. “That felt really good.”

Henrique doubled the Anaheim lead at 12:22 of the first. With the Ducks on a power play, Saros stopped Rakell’s shot from the left side, but Henrique skated in from below the goal line to fish the puck from between Saros’ skates and put it in for his 12th goal.

Saros made 23 saves.

Arvidsson halved Anaheim's lead at 13:56 of the first when he redirected a shot from Roman Josi. Rakell made it 3-1 at 9:52 of the third, finding the rebound of Getzlaf’s shot from the slot.

“We’re still working towards the systems and getting the habits and stuff,” Josi said. “There’s definitely things that we can do better.”

Gibson’s best sequence of saves came right after Rakell’s goal. He made four stops in five seconds, denying Arvidsson twice and then two more quick saves on Nick Bonino from just outside the crease.

“Our goalie made some great saves at some key times,” Getzlaf said. “He’s a great goalie every night.”

The teams traded short-handed goals in the third period.

Grant scored on a breakaway at 8:03 of the third, slipping a backhand between Saros’ pads. Granlund answered at 15:25 for his eighth goal of the season.

NOTES: Henrique’s power-play goal was Anaheim’s first in five games. ... Getzlaf has 50 points in 43 career games played against Nashville. ... Grant returned to the Anaheim lineup after missing 12 games with a sprained AC joint. ... The Predators are 3-13-4 when their opponent scores first this season.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Predators: Host Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators
@
  • The Ducks and Predators have alternated wins in each of their last six matchups with the Ducks winning most recently on January 5, 5-4 in a shootout. Four of the last nine games in this matchup have gone to a shootout.
  • Anaheim has lost seven of its last eight games, scoring two goals or fewer in six of those eight. The Ducks have scored either one or two goals 26 times this season, tied with Detroit for most in the NHL.
  • Nashville lost at Edmonton on Tuesday, 4-2, killing off only two of four Oilers penalties. The Predators have allowed 12 power-play goals in their last eight games, most in an eight-game span since allowing 16 from March 18-April 1, 2006.
  • Ryan Getzlaf has 48 points in 42 career games against Nashville, fourth most among active players. The only skater all-time with a better points-per-game average than Getzlaf (1.14) against the Preds is Peter Forsberg at 1.40 (minimum 20 games played).
  • Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's opening goal against Edmonton and now has 16 goals and 16 assists in 39 games. The last Predator with at least 16 goals and assists in less than 40 games was Forsberg himself in 2017-18 (38 games) — the last non-Forsberg Predator to do so was Jason Arnott in 2006-07 (37).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message