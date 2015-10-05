Tampa Bay
Lightning Lightning 15-11-3
2
December 10, 2019 - Final
Florida
Panthers Panthers 15-10-5
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Lightning 1 1 0 2
Panthers 0 0 1 1
Goals
Killorn TB
1
Assists
Cernak TB
1
Saves
Bobrovsky FLA
46

Stamkos, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 2-1 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning looked plenty fresh in the second leg of back-to-back games.

Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored to lead the Lightning over the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay, which lost 5-1 at home to the New York Islanders on Monday night.

''It was a great effort,'' coach Jon Cooper said. ''It was a game where we seemed like we played pretty consistent all the way through. On a back-to-back like that when we're traveling, pretty impressed with the way the guys played.''

Evgenii Dadonov had the goal for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made a season-high 46 saves in his third straight start, but it was a wasted effort as Florida played like the team that was tired.

''He had a very good game again tonight,'' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. ''I thought he was outstanding. It's disappointing we didn't help him out.''

''They played it like it was one of the biggest games of the year for them,'' he added. ''It was a good measuring stick for us to meet that type of challenge. It's a learning curve and we have to be better and expect a much better performance from our team.''

Stamkos gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead when he weaved his way through the defense in front and swept the puck in with 13:18 left in the first period.

''We talked about it last game that we needed to tighten up. I thought we did a great job,'' Stamkos said. ''I thought it was a good response from us.''

Killorn made it 2-0 at 4:51 of the second when he grabbed a rebound and put the puck behind Bobrovsky.

''They've got so many good skilled (players) up front,'' Bobrovsky said. ''Unfortunately, to lose that hockey game was big for us. But we still did some good things in the game.''

Dadonov's goal with two minutes remaining in the game cut it to 2-1.

''Obviously back-to-back, but they weren't tired,'' Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau said. ''They came at us. They were good, but I think it's our fault. We looked flat and we've just got to be better than that if we want to win some games.''

The Panthers appeared to score when Brett Connolly deflected a shot from MacKenzie Weegar into the net with 8:51 to go in the third. It was initially ruled a goal but that was overturned when Connolly was called for a high stick.

''They usually stay with the call but maybe they had a different view of it,'' Quenneville said.

NOTES: Lightning C Tyler Johnson missed his second game and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. ... Panthers D Mark Pysyk and C Denis Malgin were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
@
  • The Lightning were blown out at home by the Islanders, 5-1, last night. It was the second time this season they've lost at home by at least four goals (6-2 vs. Colorado on October 19). Across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, they had just one such game (5-1 loss to Calgary on January 11, 2018).
  • Steven Stamkos scored Tampa Bay's lone goal against New York, his 10th of the season. The Lightning fell to 4-3-2 when Stamkos scores a goal this season — last year, they were 32-3-1 in such games, with all three regulation losses coming by one or two goals.
  • Florida won the last time these in-state rivals played, a 4-3 home win on October 5. That snapped a seven-game winning streak by the Lightning, tied for their longest ever winning streak over the Panthers. Florida's longest streak against Tampa Bay is nine games, from 1998-2000.
  • The Panthers beat the Sharks, 5-1, at home on Sunday, improving to 3-1-0 in their last four following a three-game losing streak. They've allowed zero or one goal in each of those three wins — they had allowed one or fewer goals just once all season prior to that.
  • Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist in the win over San Jose, his second straight multi-point game and 13th this season. That's tied for sixth most in the league this season, and is already the third-highest total of his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message