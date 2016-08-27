Since a mid-December game against the Washington Capitals, the Columbus Blue Jackets have played outstanding hockey and mounted a steep climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

After a nine-day layoff, Columbus returns to action Saturday when the team travels to Buffalo in the first of two road matinees this weekend. The Blue Jackets also play in the afternoon on Super Bowl Sunday at the Montreal Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets' hot run started on Dec. 16 in the team's second matchup with Washington, a 3-0 victory behind a 30-save performance from goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Including that win, Columbus is 15-2-2 in its last 19 games and tied with the Florida Panthers for the NHL's longest active winning streak at six consecutive.

Columbus recorded its first win this season in its third game on the schedule - a 4-3 home overtime decision in the first meeting against the Sabres. Rookie center Alexandre Texier, currently injured and out indefinitely for the Blue Jackets, produced the game-winning goal.

Left winger Sonny Milano missed the Blue Jackets' most recent game - a 4-3 win over Winnipeg before the All-Star break -- due to a personal matter, and his return Saturday is questionable. Five more regulars, including Korpisalo, will not dress against the Sabres.

Columbus right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand, who missed 13 games with rib and oblique injuries, has four goals in his last two games, including a pair of game-winners. He has collected 11 points (nine goals, two assists) in his last six games.

"He's fearless now and he's getting rewarded for it," Columbus captain Nick Foligno said. "He puts himself in such great position because he gets around, he gets his nose dirty and that he's now in the scoring area."

Buffalo started fast against Montreal on Thursday night, with captain Jack Eichel notching his 30th goal in the first period to extend his career-best total. But Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored early in the second and goalie Carey Price made 20 saves to help the Canadiens send Buffalo to a 3-1 defeat - its third straight loss.

The frustration boiled over for Eichel at the game's close as Buffalo fell to 6-11-1 since Dec. 14.

With the net empty and the Sabres down 2-1, Montreal's Tomas Tatar skated in for an uncontested marker. Eichel, who was a few strides behind Tatar, dove out in desperation to make a defensive play, slammed into the goal after Tatar's tally and dislodged it into the end boards.

He then got up and lashed out with his stick in a vicious baseball swing, smashing it against the metal post as Sabres fans filed away in disappointment.

"We do like to keep the picture small, but the last two games - we've been good on home ice - but we've let ourselves down here and nobody's going to feel bad for us," Buffalo defenseman Jake McCabe said.

Buffalo plays seven of its next eight games on home ice, where the club is 1-3-0 in its last four. Its only road test in that stretch is at the New York Rangers on Feb. 7.

The Sabres' Kyle Okposo, who has a history of concussions, played 3:47 over five shifts in the first period Thursday before leaving with an upper-body injury. Coach Ralph Krueger said the ailment is not related to his head, but on Friday the team called up 25-year-old center Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester.

