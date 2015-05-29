Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 29-18-4
February 1, 2020 - Pre-Game
New York
Islanders Islanders 29-15-5
1:00 PM EST
RSNP, MSG+
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Preview

Islanders, Canucks meet with similar roads ahead

The New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks both exceeded expectations before the All-Star break. Their reward: Almost no room for error as the postseason push nears.

The Islanders and Canucks will both be looking to maintain their precarious standing in the playoff race Saturday afternoon, when New York returns from the break by playing host to Vancouver in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Islanders haven't played since Jan. 21, when they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the host New York Rangers.

The Canucks continued surging Wednesday, when they began a five-game road trip by scoring four goals in the third period of a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Beating the Rangers allowed the Islanders to exhale as they headed into the extended break with a little cushion in a jam-packed Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Islanders, who generally stood pat over the summer after a surprise trip to the conference semifinals last spring, appeared to be cementing themselves as a Stanley Cup contender during a team-record 17-game point streak (15-0-2) from Oct. 12 to Nov. 23.

They are just 13-12-3 since then and entered the All-Star break in third place in the Metropolitan Division, but only slightly ahead of the final wild card, the Carolina Hurricanes.

"We're mentally and physically fatigued, and the break is going to do us good," Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said. "If we would have lost that game in any way, shape or form, I think it would have been a big punch to the stomach."

The Islanders' breathing room is shrinking after the Toronto Maple Leafs moved into a tie with the Hurricanes for the second wild card by winning their first two games of the second half. The race does not figure to be decided any time soon.

The Canucks, who missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season last year, entered the break as part of an even bigger logjam. Vancouver, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hit the All-Star Game tied for first place in the Pacific Division with 58 points apiece, one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes.

But wins over the St. Louis Blues - whom Vancouver defeated 3-1 on Monday - and Sharks lifted the Canucks into sole possession of first place in the Pacific, two points ahead of the Flames.

With two months remaining in the NHL's regular-season schedule, though, Vancouver knows its chief concern is the schedule at hand.

"We just want to keep this thing going the way it's going," Canucks center Brandon Sutter said Wednesday afternoon, hours before he scored the third of the four third-period goals.

The Canucks will close out their road trip with four games in six days, going to Carolina, Boston and Minnesota after an evening in Brooklyn.

The Islanders remain home with games against Dallas and the Los Angeles Kings before going on the road. They will be challenged on a Feb. 8-10 trek at Tampa Bay and Washington.

--Field Level Media

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders
@
  • The Canucks have held their opponents to two or fewer goals in four consecutive games — they have not done this in five or more games since a seven-game streak in 2017-18. Vancouver is 13-3-0 since December 19, second-best record in the league behind Columbus (13-2-2).
  • The Islanders ended the first half losing five of their last seven games. They are 2-5-2 in their last nine home games and have scored just one power-play goal in their last seven at home (1-for-16).
  • The Islanders are 6-0-2 in their last eight meetings against the Canucks, their longest active points streak against any opponent. Of those eight games, five were decided by two or fewer goals, and New York is just 2-for-22 with the man advantage.
  • Vancouver had nine different skaters tally an assist on Wednesday against San Jose, its sixth game where the team had at least nine players record an assist, most in the NHL. The Canucks have five different skaters with at least 25 assists this season, tied with the Jets for the most such skaters in the league.
  • Brock Nelson has 20 goals this season, the most before the All-Star break in his career. He has scored a goal in four of his last six games after being held without a point in his previous four skates.

