Florida
Panthers Panthers 28-16-5
February 1, 2020 - Pre-Game
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 23-22-7
2:00 PM EST
FSFL, TSN2
Bell Centre, Montreal, PQ
Preview

Surging Panthers look to remain hot against Canadiens

The Florida Panthers have won a season-high six straight games overall plus four in a row on the road, and they'll look to keep rolling Saturday afternoon when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.

With the win streak has come a new Panthers' victory song: "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life," a 1983 post-disco hit feom Indeep. The song was selected by Panthers forward Frank Vatrano, who heard it in a restaurant during a recent road trip to New York.

"It gets people going," Panthers center Vincent Trocheck told the team's website. "It's been our go-to song after wins."

The Panthers have won a bunch lately, namely 13 times in their past 17 games.

Florida leads the NHL in average goals per game (3.67) and has outscored opponents 30-17 during its six-game win streak. But the Panthers have been idle since Jan. 21, and the concern in the organization is that there will be some rust on Saturday.

The Panthers are led by All-Star Jonathan Huberdeau (65 points) and captain Aleksander Barkov (54 points), but winger Mike Hoffman deserves mention, too. Hoffman is on a 10-game point streak with five goals and eight assists during that span.

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky also has been hot with four straight wins and an 8-3-0 record in his past 11 starts.

Meanwhile, Montreal is 5-2-0 in its past seven games. The Canadiens are powered by center Tomas Tatar, who leads the team in goals (18) and assists (28). He also has a club-best seven power-play tallies.

Winger Max Domi leads the team in power-play assists (10), and captain Shea Weber tops the Canadiens in ice time (24:18). Weber has 12 goals and 21 assists, ranking tied for fourth on the team in points -- first among defensemen.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price has made 42 of the team's 52 starts, sporting a 21-17-4 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his past six games.

In Price's only matchup against the Panthers this season, he was on the wrong end of a 6-5 decision at Florida on Dec. 29. Barkov and Huberdeau both scored twice in that game.

"Carey Price is one of the best goalies ever to play this game -- huge respect to him," Barkov said. "Just playing against (Montreal), I feel there's extra motivation -- good crowd always."

Over his career against the Panthers, Price is 12-7-3 with two shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien said he didn't like the defense his team played in front of Price in that Dec. 29 game.

"You can't play pond hockey in this league and expect to win," Julien said. "Five goals should be enough to win if you play well defensively."

Although the Canadiens are 0-1-0 against the Panthers this season, they went 3-1-0 against Florida in 2018-19.

A lot could ride with Bobrovsky, who is expected to start Saturday's game.

Bobrovsky is 19-12-4 this season with a 3.24 GAA and an .898 save percentage.

The two-time Vezina Trophy recipient beat the Canadiens on Dec. 29, but he also allowed five goals in that wild affair. In his career against Montreal, Bobrovsky is 11-6-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

--Field Level Media

  • Florida ended the first half with a 4-3 win over Chicago, Joel Quenneville's first game at the United Center after coaching the Blackhawks for 11 seasons. The Panthers have won six in a row — they have not won seven in a row since a 12-game streak in 2015-16.
  • After losing eight in a row, Montreal is 5-2-0, most recently beating Buffalo, 3-1, on Thursday. In those seven games, the Habs have held their opponent to one or zero goals in four of them — they allowed 3.75 goals per game during their seven-game losing streak.
  • A combined 11 goals were scored in the last meeting between Montreal and Florida, with the Panthers prevailing, 6-5. The winning team in the matchup has scored at least five goals in five straight meetings and in seven of the last nine.
  • Jonathan Huberdeau has 65 points (18g, 47a) this season — his 65 points and 47 assists are both the most by a Panther before the All-Star break in franchise history. His teammate, Aleksander Barkov, has 38 assists on the season, second most by a Panther before the All-Star break in franchise history.
  • Brendan Gallagher had the game-winning goal against the Sabres on Thursday, his first of the season. It was his first game back since January 9 — Montreal averages 3.19 goals when he plays this season compared to 2.30 goals when he does not.

