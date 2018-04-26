Arizona
Coyotes Coyotes 26-19-5
1
January 16, 2020 - Final
Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 26-18-4
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Coyotes 1 0 0 1
Canucks 1 1 1 3
Goals
Dvorak ARI
1
Assists
Pettersson VAN
2
Saves
Markstrom VAN
34

Virtanen, Markstrom lead Canucks over Coyotes 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Jake Virtanen borrowed a move from his Western Hockey League days - and it helped lift the Vancouver Canucks to victory.

Virtanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves to lead the Canucks past the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Thursday night.

With the score tied at 1 and the puck on his stick with just under five minutes left in the period, Virtanen went to something that worked when he played with the Calgary Hitmen. He took a pass from J.T. Miller and swooped behind the Arizona net before backhanding a shot that hit goaltender Adin Hill's left skate and bounced into the net.

''I saw the goalie overcommit a little bit,'' said the right wing who scored his 14th goal of the season, one less than his career high set last year. ''I took a took a quick glance up.

''In junior (league), I used to do that wraparound move. I thought I would try it out - and it worked.''

Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet wasn't happy about the go-ahead goal.

''That goal was avoidable,'' he said. ''It's just a nothing play. We had the puck and that was the difference in the game.''

Bo Horvat also scored and Tanner Pearson had an empty-net goal for the Canucks, who won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Markstrom, who made his 16th start in 18 games, made a right-pad save on Jason Demers late in the third period to preserve the win.

Vancouver's victory made an already tight Pacific Division even closer. Arizona and Calgary are tied with 57 points, Vegas and Vancouver are next with 56, while Edmonton is one behind them.

''It's a game of inches right now in the standings and on the ice,'' said Horvat, who has 13 points with six goals and seven assists in his last nine games. ''It's going to be like that from here on out. We have to keep winning hockey games if we are going to stay in it.''

Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes, who are 1-3-1 over their last five games. Adin Hill, making his third straight start, made 22 saves.

Virtanen goal was his 14th of the season, one less than his career high set last year, but gave him a career-best 26 points in just 48 games this year. He had 25 in 70 games last season.

''It's nice, (but) I don't really look at it like that,'' he said. ''I want to keep going and keep producing for our team. We want to make the playoffs, so whatever I can do.''

A defensive miscue set up the Coyotes' opening goal at 7:59. When Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers failed to clear a bouncing puck, Taylor Hall found Dvorak in front of the net. He scored his 12th of the season with a low shot to the far side.

Vancouver made it 1-1 on a power play at 15:01. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes boomed a shot from the blue line that Hill stopped only to have Horvat knock in the rebound. Horvat has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in the last eight games.

''I thought it was a pretty solid game here for us, but there's no moral victories, especially at this time of year,'' Dvorak said. ''It's a tough one to lose.

NOTES: Elias Pettersson had a pair of assists for the Canucks. ... Pearson's goal was the 100th of his career. ... The Canucks play 18 of their remaining 34 games at Rogers Arena. Vancouver is 15-5-3 at home and 11-13-1 on the road. ... Brandon Sutter returned to Vancouver's lineup after missing four weeks with what he says was a back issue. ... The Canucks were outscored 22-14 while going 2-3-0 in their recent five-game road trip. ... Arizona G Antti Raanta (lower body) practiced Thursday and could play Saturday against Edmonton.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: at Edmonton on Saturday.

Canucks: host San Jose on Saturday night.

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks
@
  • Arizona beat the Sharks, 6-3, at home on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak. In their first 33 games, the Coyotes scored at least five goals just three times — they have done so six times in their last 16 games.
  • Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall each had a pair of goals and an assist in the win over San Jose. It was just the third time since the 2004-05 lockout that Arizona has had a pair of players do that in a game, most recently on October 19, 2017 (Clayton Keller and Derek Stepan).
  • This is the first meeting between these division rivals, who will play each other four times before the end of the year. Arizona has won four in a row against Vancouver and has gone 8-1-1 in the last 10. Prior to that stretch, the Canucks had won eight of nine against the Coyotes.
  • The Canucks were shut out by the Jets, 4-0, in Winnipeg on Tuesday, the first time they've been shut out since a 1-0 loss in New Jersey in their seventh game of the season on October 19, and the third time overall this season. Last year, they were shut out 10 times, second only to Minnesota.
  • J.T. Miller (60.0 percent) and Jay Beagle (59.1 percent) rank second and third, respectively, in faceoff percentage this season among qualified players. Only Claude Giroux (60.1) has been better. However, both Miller (8-for-17) and Beagle (5-for-12) won fewer than half of their draws against the Jets.

