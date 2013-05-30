Pittsburgh
Penguins Penguins 30-13-5
2
January 17, 2020 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 12-32-4
1
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Penguins 0 0 1 1 2
Red Wings 0 1 0 0 1
Goals
Rust PIT
1
Assists
Malkin PIT
2
Saves
Howard DET
35

Crosby scores in OT, Penguins beat Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT (AP) Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin needed only 21 seconds to take advantage of an overtime penalty.

Crosby scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 Friday night. Crosby scored by redirecting a slap pass from Malkin past goalie Jimmy Howard. Pittsburgh was on the power play after Detroit's Luke Glendening took Jared McCann down away from the play and was called for interference.

''I don't think 4-on-3s are super, super dangerous lots of times, but when Crosby's around the net, it gets way more dangerous, because that's the one guy that you kind of at times leave to the goalie,'' Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ''You've got Malkin looking like he's going to shoot, so you've got to honor the shot, and there's just no way to get over there.''

It was Crosby's third goal in three games since returning from a 28-game absence because of a core muscle injury. Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins in the third period after Filip Zadina put Detroit ahead in the second.

''It just didn't have a lot of flow,'' said Crosby, who has eight goals on the season. ''Took us a bit to get into it, but the second and third, I thought we found our legs a bit and generated some really good chances.''

All three goals came with the man advantage.

Howard made 35 saves but remains winless since Oct. 29.

The Penguins rebounded from a 4-1 loss to Boston on Thursday night. They have not lost back-to-back games since late November, and Crosby has six points since returning.

''It's very impressive. I think it's hard for guys to come back off of injuries. Usually there's an adjustment process,'' Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ''Sid missed an extended amount of time, but once again, if you're asking me, does it surprise me? My answer would be no, because I watch his work ethic every day.''

Crosby scored an overtime goal for the seventh straight season, tying him with Mats Sundin and Brendan Morrison for the longest streak since regular season OT was re-instituted in 1983-84, according to Stats Perform.

Zadina opened the scoring with a shot from the right circle that slid along the ice and past goalie Matt Murray, who was screened a bit in front by Detroit forward Givani Smith. Rust evened the score with 16:24 left in the third when he beat Howard with a wrist shot to the glove side.

It was the 20th goal of the season for Rust.

''He's really playing well right now,'' Sullivan said. ''He's hungry, he's confident, and he's playing the best hockey I think, since I've been coaching him.''

Howard was pulled after allowing three goals in his team's previous game, an 8-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He was sharper against the Penguins, and Detroit held its own defensively for much of the night.

''Just continue to chip away at it in practice,'' Howard said. ''Just continue to work, and when you're out there, just don't think.''

Murray made 28 saves and has won four straight.

''We had tough travel last night, got in late on a back-to-back,'' Murray said. ''I thought the guys did a good job of just giving what we needed to do.''

NOTES: Howard has gone 13 starts without a win since beating Edmonton 3-1 in October. ... The last time Pittsburgh lost consecutive games was at Columbus and St. Louis on Nov. 29 and 30. ... Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a seven-game point streak snapped. ... Malkin assisted on both Pittsburgh goals.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Boston on Sunday.

Red Wings: Host Florida on Saturday night.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists in the Penguins' 5-3 victory at Detroit on December 7, ending Pittsburgh's four-game losing streak in the Motor City. The Penguins have won three of the last four meetings overall while going 5-for-11 on the power play.
  • The league-worst Red Wings matched their most lopsided defeat of the season with an 8-2 road loss to the Islanders on Tuesday and dropped to 0-11-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents. Detroit had won a season-high three straight at home before a 5-1 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.
  • Pittsburgh had won four in a row overall and five straight on the road before Thursday's 4-1 loss to Boston. The Penguins have allowed at least three goals in six consecutive games for their longest such streak since an eight-game stretch from March 14-29, 2018.
  • Malkin has four goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak against the Red Wings, and he's had at least one point in all nine games he's played in Detroit (8g, 9a). Malkin had a 12-game road point streak stopped Thursday as he was held without a point for just the third time in his past 17 games overall.
  • Jimmy Howard has lost 12 consecutive starts with a 5.04 goals-against average since his last win on October 29. His .876 save percentage through 19 starts is the worst by a Detroit goalie since Tim Cheveldae (.869) in 1992-93. Backup Calvin Pickard has lost six straight starts since his last victory on November 23, 2018 with Philadelphia.

