Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 19-24-5
2
January 17, 2020 - Final
Carolina
Hurricanes Hurricanes 27-18-3
1
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Ducks 1 0 0 1 2
Hurricanes 1 0 0 0 1
Goals
Aho CAR
1
Assists
Teravainen CAR
1
Saves
Reimer CAR
35

Sam Steel's OT goal lifts Ducks over Hurricanes 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The Anaheim Ducks don't have another game for nine days.

After a 2-1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, Ducks coach Dallas Eakins would like to change the schedule.

"I wish we were playing the day after tomorrow," Eakins said. “I don't quite understand this break but it's (throughout) the league and we'll try the best we can to just keep rolling with this when we do come out of it.”

Sam Steel scored on a breakaway 1:36 into overtime, Erik Gudbranson also had a goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots for Anaheim, which is off until Jan. 27.

Sebastian Aho scored and James Reimer made 35 saves for Carolina, which played its first game without Dougie Hamilton after the All-Star defenseman broke his right leg Thursday at Columbus.

Hamilton has 14 goals, 40 points and ranks second among all skaters with a plus-30 rating this season. The 26-year-old was picked for the All-Star Game for the first time. He had surgery to repair his fibula Friday and is expected to be out for two to three months.

"That's a huge part of our team missing but I don't think we were sharp and that was clearly evident," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn had a critical scoring chance in the final seconds of regulation but was stopped by Miller.

After a difficult first part of the season, the Ducks began the night 14th out of 15 teams in the Western Conference.

"To go into a couple of tough buildings on a back-to-back and get two wins is something that I hope we can use as momentum and then come back from the break refreshed and ready to go," defenseman Cam Fowler said.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 3:59 in the first period. He tipped in a shot from Joel Edmundson.

The Ducks tied it when Ryan Getzlaf skated around the net and attracted Carolina's defense to the right side of the ice, leaving Gudbranson alone on the left. The Anaheim defensemen beat Reimer at 18:18 in the first to tie the game at 1-1.

Neither team scored in the second period. Miller made a big save on a short-handed breakaway by Aho early in the period.

"I thought they were the much better team and we couldn't get out of our own way," Brind'Amour said.

Reimer stopped a point-blank shot by Daniel Sprong with 4:45 left in the period to keep the score even.

It has been a difficult first part of the season for the Ducks (19-24-5), but they head into their bye week and the All-Star break with road wins over Nashville and Carolina after losing six of their previous seven games.

"We can at least feel good about ourselves for the week - or whatever it is - that we finished with two very, very good games," Eakins said.

NOTES: Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin was named as Hamilton's replacement on the Metropolitan Division team in the All-Star Game. ... Haydn Fleury, who has five points in 25 games, was added to Carolina's lineup to take Hamilton's spot.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Ducks: Off until playing at San Jose on Jan. 27.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Anaheim Ducks at Carolina Hurricanes
@
  • The Ducks made it six wins in seven games against the Hurricanes with a 4-2 home victory on October 18. Anaheim has won five straight at Carolina to tie for its longest active road winning streak versus any opponent (Minnesota). The Ducks are 12-2-1 in the past 15 meetings overall despite not scoring a power-play goal in any of the last 10 (0-for-19).
  • The Hurricanes play their next five games at home, where they have won three in a row and have shut out their last two opponents. Carolina has never posted three straight shutouts at home, and this is the first time the team has had two in a row at home since December 1998.
  • Anaheim snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Nashville on Thursday. The Ducks will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time since October 29 and November 1 and win two in a row on the road for the first time in almost exactly a year (January 17-19, 2019).
  • Jakob Silfverberg has seven goals and five assists in nine games against the Hurricanes since the 2015-16 season. During that time, his average of 1.33 points per game versus Carolina is tied for second best in the league and his average of 0.78 goals ranks fourth (minimum five games for both ranks).
  • Sebastian Aho tied for third in the league with 10 goals in December but has started 2020 by failing to score in a season-high seven straight games. Carolina is 13-3-1 this season when Aho scores a goal and 14-15-1 when he doesn't.

