Tampa Bay
Lightning Lightning 29-15-4
7
January 17, 2020 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 25-19-4
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Lightning 3 2 2 7
Jets 0 1 0 1
Goals
Cirelli TB
3
Assists
Palat TB
3
Saves
Vasilevskiy TB
30

Cirelli scores 1st career hat trick, Lightning rout Jets 7-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Anthony Cirelli had shaving cream on his ear, hair and T-shirt. He didn't mind a bit.

The foam was part of the celebration his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates gave him Friday night after he scored his first career hat trick in a 7-1 rout over the Winnipeg Jets.

“Yeah they were pretty excited,” Cirelli said. “I can’t really hear right now because it’s still in my ear, but I like to have some fun with it and it feels good.”

Nikita Kucherov also scored twice, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for his 10th straight victory, matching the longest winning streak of his career. He had 10 consecutive wins from Feb. 9 to March 5, 2019.

Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday night. Ondrej Palat had three assists, and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each had two.

Cirelli, in his third NHL season, scored twice in the first period against Connor Hellebuyck and his third goal went by Laurent Brossoit to make it 6-1 at 7:48 of the third. Cirelli lost control of the puck but regained it and took a shot that went in off the stick of Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to complete the hat trick.

“You know, they don’t come around a lot in this league and it’s super hard,” Cirelli said. “So I will take anything that I can get."

Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets, who ended a three-game homestand 1-2-0. They are 3-3-0 in their past six games.

“They just got off to a hot start,” Roslovic said. “Brush it off and get ready for a big road trip.”

Hellebuyck was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 12 shots. Brossoit replaced him and made 12 saves.

Tampa Bay led 3-0 after seven shots on goal in the first period. Winnipeg had five shots.

“We had a stinker, and we’ve got to move on,” Jets center Mark Scheifele said.

NOTES: A goal by Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers with 3:20 left was disallowed for goaltender interference by Nicholas Shore.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Begins its All-Star break and doesn't play again until Jan. 27 at Dallas.

Jets: Play at Chicago on Sunday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • The Jets posted a 4-3 victory at Tampa on November 16 in the clubs' most recent matchup, and they've recorded at least one point in eight of the last 10 meetings (5-2-3). The Lightning have lost their last two visits to Winnipeg after winning four in a row there.
  • Tampa Bay has lost two of three since a 10-game winning streak, including the opener of a six-game road stretch Thursday, 3-2 to Minnesota. However, the Lightning have held opponents to three goals or fewer in nine straight games. They haven't done that in 10 in a row since a 12-game run from November 1-23, 2016.
  • Winnipeg ended a six-game home losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Canucks on Tuesday, its 10th consecutive win over Vancouver. The Jets' 24 points through 23 home games are tied for their fewest (2013-14) in nine seasons since the franchise moved from Atlanta.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average in his last six road starts. That road win streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history and one shy of the team record, set by Louis Domingue from December 1, 2018-February 19, 2019.
  • Kyle Connor is tied for second in the league with 14 goals since the start of December, trailing only Auston Matthews (18). Connor's game-winner Tuesday was his sixth of the season, one shy of a career high, and was part of his third multi-goal performance in his last 10 games.

