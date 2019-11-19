Ottawa
Senators Senators 9-11-1
4
November 19, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 7-13-3
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Senators 1 3 0 4
Red Wings 2 0 1 3
Goals
Duclair OTT
2
Assists
Hronek DET
2
Saves
Nilsson OTT
35

Duclair scores twice, leads Senators over Red Wings 4-3

DETROIT (AP) Anthony Duclair and his teammates wanted to make sure D.J. Smith got a win in his first game as a head coach in the area where he grew up.

Duclair had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Tuesday night.

Smith grew up in Windsor, Ontario, which is across the Detroit River from Detroit. He regularly attended Red Wings games at their former home, Joe Louis Arena.

''We knew it was huge for his first game as a head coach in his hometown so the boys really wanted to give him two points in front of his family,'' Duclair said.

Smith lauded Duclair.

''The Duke (Duclair) is a dangerous player and he took advantage of that tonight,'' Smith said. ''He's been good all year for us.''

John Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson made 35 saves, including 15 in the third period when the Senators were outshot 16-3.

''This is the most opportunity I've had in the NHL,'' said Duclair, who has nine goals and 13 points in 21 games. ''And I have to thank D.J. and the coaching staff for giving me this chance.''

The Senators are the 24-year-old Duclair's fifth team.

Valtteri Filppula had a goal and an assist, and Robby Fabbri and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which ended a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Defenseman Filip Hronek had two assists and Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots.

Mantha scored with 2:46 left and Bernier pulled for the extra attacker to make it 4-3. It was his 12th goal.

The Senators scored three goals in a 5:22 span in the second period to take a 4-2 lead.

Duclair got his second goal of the game and ninth of the season five minutes into the middle period to tie it at 2. Pageau scored on a breakaway 57 seconds later for his 12th goal, and Tkachuk scored off a feed from Duclair at 10:22 to make it 4-2.

''We were terrible in the second period. We came out and played fairly good in the first; it was a weird period,'' Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ''We played obviously real good in the third, but it was too late. You can't come out and have that period in the second.''

Duclair gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 3:08 into the game with his first goal of the night.

Fabbri tied it at 9:57 of the first when his shot from the right circle trickled through Nilsson and was accidentally kicked in by Ottawa's Logan Brown. It was Fabbri's fourth goal. Filppula's short-handed goal with 1:28 remaining in the opening period gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. It was his third.

Hronek appeared to tie it 34 seconds after Duclair's first goal, but the Senators challenged the play was offside. Replays showed that Tyler Bertuzzi was offside along the right boards.

NOTE: Ottawa RW Max Veronneau made his season debut after being recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday. ... Hronek returned after missing two games with a leg injury. ... Red Wings D Mike Green left the game with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit F Darren Helm left after the second period with a lower-body injury. ... Hockey Hall of Fame member and former Red Wings and Senators goaltender Dominik Hasek was at the game. He won two Stanley Cups with Detroit. He was saluted on the jumbotron during a play stoppage in the first period

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit Montreal on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Visit Columbus on Thursday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • In the last 10 games between these teams, each team has won five. Detroit scored two goals or fewer in nine of these 10 games, and Ottawa scored two goals or fewer in seven of these 10 games. They are a combined 4-for-57 (7.0 percent) on the power play in these 10 games.
  • Detroit held San Jose to 19 shots on goal on Saturday in a game that ended in a shootout — the Red Wings are the only team to hold their opponent under 20 SOG in any game that has gone to a shootout in the NHL this season.
  • Ottawa has taken 67 shots on goal in its last three games, tied with Tampa Bay (October 6-12) for the fewest by any team in any three-game span this season. The last time Ottawa won two of three games while totaling under 70 SOG in those three came in March 2016.
  • Andreas Athanasiou had his first multi-goal game since last March on Saturday, and he now has four goals in his last four games after having one goal in his first 16 games this season. However, his -21 rating ranks last in the NHL.
  • Anthony Duclair has taken exactly two shots on goal in eight straight games, the first player with such a streak since Scott Wilson for the Penguins in November-December, 2016.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message