Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 22-20-7
1
January 18, 2020 - Final
Nashville
Predators Predators 22-18-7
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Sabres 1 0 0 1
Predators 0 1 1 2
Goals
Johansen NSH
1
Assists
Ekholm NSH
1
Saves
Ullmark BUF
35

Smith's late power-play goal leads Predators over Sabres 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Special teams have been a struggle for the Nashville Predators all season. But on Saturday night, that unit won them a hockey game.

Craig Smith’s power-play goal with 6:29 remaining in the third period propelled Nashville to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

With Sabres captain Jack Eichel in the penalty box serving a tripping penalty, Smith redirected Kyle Turris’ shot off the left post, then off of the left leg of Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark and into the net for Smith's 11th goal of the season.

“It was really a quick hit, spread them out and find a lane and try to get a stick,” Smith said. “It’s just a part of our power play that we’ve been kind of working on lately.”

Nashville entered Saturday with the league’s 25th-ranked power play, and had failed to score on the man advantage in their last four games.

The Predators also had the league’s worst penalty kill percentage, but denied Buffalo on all three opportunities in the game. “We’ve worked hard over the last 12 days here on our special teams, and sometimes things don’t click right away, but special teams were a big difference in the game tonight,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “It’s good to see that not only take a step but get rewarded for the work the players have put in.”

Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid.

Sam Reinhart had the lone goal for Buffalo, which had won its previous three games.

Reinhart scored the game’s first goal with 1:02 remaining in the opening period. Rasmus Dahlin had the puck on the right side near the faceoff dot. There, he sent a cross-ice pass to Reinhart, who was on the goal line to the left of the Nashville net and he lifted a wrist shot over Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne.

“It’s frustrating because we feel we had our opportunities and just didn’t find a way to capitalize,” Reinhart said. “I think both teams played a tight game and there was momentum swings throughout it, but they were just able to find that last goal to go ahead.”

In his last five games played in Nashville, Reinhart has seven goals and one assist.

Rinne made 30 saves, including 17 in the second period, in earning his 16th win of the season.

“I thought Rinne played a very good game,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said. “We didn’t put much pressure on him in the first 10 minutes of the game, but from there on in, we had lots of point-blank opportunities that he took care of.”

Both teams now have a break of more than a week.

“I’m very excited (about the break),” Rinne said. “At the same time, I’m already eager to get back playing. Hopefully it’s good timing for us.”

Johansen evened the game at 1 at 6:05 of the second. Roman Josi’s shot from the slot missed wide to the left and bounced off the end boards right to Johansen on the left side, where his backhand swat at the rebound bounced off Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian and into the net.

NOTES: Ullmark finished with 35 saves. ... Johansen had not recorded a point in Nashville’s previous six games. ... Eichel’s nine-game point streak was snapped. ... Dahlin has seven points in his last seven games. ... Predators LW Austin Watson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four consecutive games. ... Rinne is 7-2-0 in his career against Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Ottawa on Jan. 28.

Predators: Host Toronto on Jan. 27.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators
@
  • The road team has won seven of the last nine games between these teams, with the Sabres having won three straight in Nashville before a 2-1 loss in their lone 2018-19 visit. Buffalo earned a 4-3 home victory over the Predators on Dec. 12 but has never swept a season series of at least two games from Nashville.
  • Buffalo will be aiming for a season-high fourth straight victory and has outscored opponents 13-4 during its current winning streak. The Sabres have yielded two goals or fewer in each of their last six wins. Buffalo last allowed under three goals in seven consecutive victories from Oct. 16-Nov. 21, 2016.
  • The Predators are 0-3-0 in their last three home games and have managed only two goals in each of those defeats. Nashville ranks third in the NHL in goals per game on the road (3.52) but is averaging just 2.17 goals per game at home since Dec. 10, tied for 28th in the league over that time frame.
  • Ryan Johansen has recorded a goal in four of his last six meetings with the Sabres and owns an 11-game point streak against Buffalo, his longest against any opponent for his career. The last player with a 12-game point streak against the Sabres was Sidney Crosby, who posted a 19-game run from 2007-14.
  • Jack Eichel had an assist in Buffalo's 4-1 win at Dallas on Thursday to join David Pastrnak as the only players this season with two separate point streaks of at least nine games. Eichel is one game away from becoming the first Sabres player since Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93 with two point streaks of 10 or more games in a season.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message