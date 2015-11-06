Ottawa
Senators Senators 13-17-2
2
December 11, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 15-11-6
3
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Senators 0 0 2 0 2
Canadiens 1 0 1 1 3
Goals
Tatar MON
1
Assists
Domi MON
2
Saves
Primeau MON
35

Ben Chiarot, Cayden Primeau leads Canadiens past Senators

MONTREAL (AP) Ben Chiarot scored in overtime and Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for his first NHL victory in the Montreal Canadiens' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Chiarot scored 1:11 into the extra period on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi.

The 20-year-old Primeau, the son of former NHL player Keith Primeau, allowed three goals on 35 shots in a losing effort in his NHL debut against Colorado last Thursday night

''You know you want to get your first win during your first game, but it's a learning experience,'' Primeau said. ''I took that over the weekend and really worked towards it. It's been a roller-coaster, being able to be called up, especially to a team like this, an organization like this. It's crazy.''

Nick Cousins and Tomas Tatar scored in regulation for the Canadiens. They improved to 15-11-6, winning for the third straight time after losing four of five.

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson made 26 saves.

''Especially in a building like that, it was a good effort by us down by two goals in the third,'' Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot said. ''To battle back and get a point on the road, we're proud of that.''

Montreal was playing the second half of a back-to-back after beating Pittsburgh 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Notes: Primeau was the 199th overall draft pick in 2017. ... Ottawa's NHL-worst power play went 1 for 5.

UP NEXT

Senators: Hosts Columbus on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • Brady Tkachuk's overtime goal lifted the Senators to a 2-1 win at Montreal on November 20, just their third win in the past 12 meetings (3-8-1). That victory also snapped the Canadiens' six-game home winning streak in the series during which they had outscored Ottawa 23-8.
  • In their first home game following a five-game road trip, Ottawa posted a 5-2 win over the Bruins on Monday for its second win in three games following five consecutive losses. The Senators were held without a power-play goal for the league-leading 24th time in 31 games.
  • Montreal won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month with a 4-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Canadiens have won three of four following an eight-game losing streak and have allowed seven goals in that 3-1-0 span after giving up an average of 4.8 goals during the 0-5-3 slide.
  • Anthony Duclair had two goals and matched a career high with three points Monday. He has five goals and two assists during a four-game point streak — one shy of his career high - and has goals in three straight games for the first time in his career.
  • Brendan Gallagher scored into an empty net Tuesday to extend his goal streak to four games, matching a career high done twice previously. Gallagher's 14 goals through 31 games is the best total of his career. He had 13 goals through 31 games in each of the two previous seasons.

