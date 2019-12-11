Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 17-9-5
1
December 11, 2019 - Final
Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 20-8-3
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Flyers 0 0 1 1
Avalanche 1 1 1 3
Goals
Rantanen COL
2
Assists
Nichushkin COL
1
Saves
Francouz COL
32

Rantanen scores twice, Avalanche beat Flyers 3-1

DENVER (AP) Mikko Rantanen put his first shot right where Carter Hart could make a great save. He didn't give the Philadelphia goaltender a chance on his next two scoring opportunities.

Rantanen had two goals and Pavel Francouz made 32 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Wednesday night.

The Finnish forward has come back strong from an injury that cost him 16 games early in the season. Rantanen has four goals and five assists since returning on Nov. 30, and Wednesday was his first multi-goal game since opening night.

He could have had a hat trick, but settled for a pair of goals after Hart made a diving glove save on him midway through the second period.

''I got pretty good wood on it, I just put it at the perfect height for him to make the save,'' Rantanen said. ''It was a great save. When he robs me like that, it's nice to get one or two back like that.''

Francouz, the 29-year-old first-year player, did most of his work after the first period, stopping 27 shots in the final 40 minutes to help the Avalanche bounce back from a loss Monday night. He came within 5:12 of his first career shutout, but Claude Giroux scored on a rebound to spoil it.

It was Giroux's 10th of the season.

''I would love to have a shutout, but if you told me in the morning we would win 3-1, I would take it,'' Francouz said.

Matt Calvert also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 48th point of the season, good for third in the NHL in scoring.

Hart had 25 saves for Philadelphia.

The Flyers have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last six weeks, going 11-3-4. They came on strong in the middle period, putting the first 11 shots on goal in the second and outshooting Colorado 17-5 in the period.

''I thought we gave it to them in the second and their goalie made some good saves, and hopefully some of those go in to a different game,'' Philadelphia forward Kevin Hayes said.

The Flyers had several good chances, but Francouz kept them off the board, and the Avalanche grabbed a two-goal advantage on a counterattack. MacKinnon fed Rantanen on the right side and he deflected it past the diving Hart at 16:05.

Rantanen got his second of the game and eighth of the season 2:31 into the third when he scored on a pass from Nazem Kadri from behind the net to put Colorado ahead 3-0.

''Naz made a quick play, gave it to me and the goalie had no chance,'' Rantanen said.

Philadelphia had a couple of good chances on a power play soon after, but Francouz stopped Jakub Voracek on a shot from close range, and Nikita Zadorov cleared the loose puck out of the crease.

Calvert gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead with his sixth goal at 5:21 of the first period. The puck hit the left post and went through the crease to Calvert, who flipped it in with a backhand.

''I heard it hit the post and I tried to turn around to find it and it ended up squirting out to their guy on the back,'' Hart said. ''Just kind of a weird, broken play.''

NOTES: Colorado G Philipp Grubauer (lower body) was out for the second straight game. The Avalanche recalled Adam Werner from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL to serve as Francouz's backup. ... Flyers RW Travis Konecny (concussion) missed his first game and his return is unknown. ... Avalanche D Cale Makar missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Philadelphia RW David Kase made his NHL debut.

UP NEXT:

Philadelphia: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Colorado: Hosts New Jersey on Friday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche
@
  • These clubs haven't met since a pair of meetings in October 2018, when the Avalanche outscored the Flyers 9-3 to sweep the season series. Colorado is a league-best 8-1-2 (.818) against the Eastern Conference this season.
  • Since the start of November, the Flyers are 12-3-4 to tie Washington, Dallas and Winnipeg for the league lead with 28 points. Philadelphia has won six of eight on the road since the beginning of November after going 1-4-1 away from home in October.
  • Colorado had a season-high six-game winning streak snapped with a 5-4 overtime loss to Calgary on Monday but now could match its longest point streak of the season (7-0-1 from October 3-19). The Avalanche have scored 3+ goals in eight straight games, their longest streak since December 2010.
  • Carter Hart is 8-1-2 with a 1.62 goals-against average in 11 home games this season but is 2-5-1 with a 3.78 GAA in eight road appearances. That -2.16 GAA differential is the largest in the league (minimum 5 road and home games). Hart is 4-0-0 with a 1.51 GAA in his last four starts overall — all at home.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has failed to record a point in just one of his 13 home games this season and ranks fourth in the league with 1.69 points per game at home. Since the beginning of March, his 36 points at home trail only Connor McDavid (51) and Leon Draisaitl (47).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message