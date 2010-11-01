Ottawa
Senators Senators 10-11-1
2
November 20, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 11-6-5
1
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Senators 0 1 0 1 2
Canadiens 0 1 0 0 1
Goals
Tkachuk OTT
1
Assists
Borowiecki OTT
1
Saves
Anderson OTT
35

Tkachuk scores in OT, Senators beat Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) Brady Tkachuk finished what Jean-Gabriel Pageau started, and the Ottawa Senators feel like they have the struggling franchise moving in the right direction.

Tkachuk went five-hole on Carey Price 38 seconds into overtime, Pageau scored for the second straight game and the Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 Wednesday night. Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots, and Ottawa won for the fourth time in five games.

''We're still learning and getting better,'' Tkachuk said. ''And we've improved so much since the start of the year. I definitely think we're trending in the right direction.

Montreal rookie Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, and Price stopped 22 shots for the Canadiens a day after allowing five goals in Columbus.

Pageau beat Price at 9:55 of the second by tipping a shot from Tyler Ennis. Pageau leads the NHL with 10 goals this month, and the 27-year-old also has nine goals in 20 career games versus the Canadiens - his most against any opponent.

''It's obviously a great feeling,'' said Pageau, who has 13 goals this season. ''I'm feeling confident in my abilities right now and I'm lucky to have the teammates I have right now. We're playing some really good hockey.

''When I shoot, I always try to score now. That's something that changes when you play with confidence.''

Both teams were playing on consecutive nights. Ottawa defeated the Red Wings 4-3 in Detroit on Tuesday while the Canadiens lost 5-2 to the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens were the better team in the first period, outshooting Ottawa 12-3, but neither scored.

Suzuki scored on a power play with Nikita Zaitsev in the box for cross-checking. Phillip Danault found the puck during a net-front scramble and passed to Suzuki for an easy score. It was his sixth goal of the season and came 44 seconds into the period.

Ennis nearly gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second on a breakaway, but Price made a blocker save.

The visitors kept coming in the third. Price denied Ennis on a power play early on, moments after Anthony Duclair missed the net from the slot.

''We're not playing bad hockey but we're not finishing our chances,'' Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. ''When you don't finish your chances, you give the other team a chance to stay in the game. It's frustrating, it's unfortunate, but it's not because we're playing bad hockey.''

Ottawa's league-worst power play finished 0 for 3.

The Sens were down a forward for most of the game. Forward Vladislav Namestnikov left in the first period after falling awkwardly into the boards on a hit from defenseman Cale Fleury. He did not return.

NOTES: Senators F Bobby Ryan joined the league's player assistance program, the NHLPA announced Wednesday. ... Former Canadiens captain and coach Guy Carbonneau, who was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame this week, was honored in a pre-game ceremony.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Rangers on Friday night.

Canadiens: Host the Rangers on Saturday night.

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • This is the first meeting of the season between these teams. The Canadiens lost last season's first meeting 4-3 in overtime before winning the next three by identical 5-2 scores. Montreal is 9-1-1 in the past 11 matchups overall and has outscored Ottawa 23-8 during six consecutive wins at home while killing off all 14 shorthanded situations.
  • Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist to lift the Senators to their fifth win in seven games, 4-2 at Detroit on Tuesday. Duclair had one point during Ottawa's season-opening 1-6-1 stretch as the team averaged 2.1 goals, but he's since had 12 points as the team has gone 8-5-0 while averaging 3.2 goals.
  • Montreal allowed three third-period goals and had a six-game point streak snapped with a 5-2 loss at Columbus on Tuesday. The Canadiens are 12-1-1 in their last 14 games against teams from Canada, with the only regulation loss coming at Toronto on February 23.
  • Carey Price has won six straight home starts against the Senators with a .952 save percentage and is 8-1-1 in his past 10 overall starts in the series with a .934 save percentage. His 25 career wins against Ottawa are tied for his second most against any opponent (Boston, 27).
  • Shea Weber is tied for second among active defensemen with 0.36 goals per game against the Senators and is seventh with 0.86 points per game (minimum 10 games). He has four goals and four assists in his last seven games against Ottawa.

