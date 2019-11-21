Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 10-9-3
2
November 21, 2019 - Final
Boston
Bruins Bruins 14-3-5
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Sabres 1 0 1 2
Bruins 1 1 1 3
Goals
Marchand BOS
2
Assists
Heinen BOS
2
Saves
Rask BOS
36

Marchand, Pastrnak lead Bruins past Sabres 3-2

BOSTON (AP) Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak again showed they are one of the NHL’s most dangerous duos.

Marchand scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season, Pastrnak got his league-leading 20th and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night.

Marchand and Pastrnak became the first teammates with 15 goals apiece in their team’s first 22 games since Tampa Bay��s Steven Stamkos and Ryan Malone in 2009-10, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Even with 73 points between them, Pastrnak isn’t ready to declare themselves the sport’s best offensive tandem.

“Definitely not. I’m not thinking about that,” Pastrnak said. “We’re just having great chemistry. We’ve been playing together for a while.”

Tuukka Rask stopped 36 shots to help the Bruins win for the third time in four games (3-0-1) following a season-high four-game skid.

Rask’s night included a candidate for save of the year. The 2013-14 Vezina Trophy winner wowed the crowd with a diving blocker save across a vacant net on Evan Rodrigues’ shot with Buffalo trailing 3-1 in the third period.

“I don’t think I’ve ever made a save like that,” Rask said. “It could be (the save of the year). I don’t often make highlights like that too often like that because I try to be in position to make saves. It’s fun to make a save like that.”

Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour each scored and Linus Ullmark had 24 saves for the Sabres. Buffalo has dropped nine of 10 (1-7-2) after winning nine of its first 12 games.

“We played a little better but it’s another loss,” Montour said. “We’ve got to start winning some hockey games.”

Bruins star center Patrice Bergeron had an assist in his return after missing two games with a lower body injury.

Marchand’s second of the game came on a power play with 5:15 left in the second period to put Boston up 2-1. Matt Grzelcyk skated into the slot and fired a wrist shot that bounced right to Marchand, who threw the puck in under Ullmark.

Pastrnak spoke glowingly of Marchand.

“He’s so smart and he’s been playing really well for us. Just an unbelievable player,” Pastrnak said. “I have a huge respect for him, the way he has become the player he is today. … He’s one of the best players in the NHL right now.”

Pastrnak’s second-chance, power-play strike made it 3-1 two minutes into the third. Rask helped seal the win with his save on Rodrigues at 4:51.

“It’s arguably the save of the year,” Rodrigues said. “You just tip your hat and move on. That was something else.”

Montour’s one-timer from the top of the left circle brought the Sabres to 3-2 with 7:02 remaining.

Buffalo led 1-0 after Ristolainen scored his first of the season on a rebound of Jack Eichel’s shot from the left circle 5:25 into the game.

The Sabres pelted Rask with 13 shots to open the game before Brandon Carlo logged the Bruins’ first shot with 7:49 left in the first.

Boston tied it on its second shot after Marchand tipped in Zdeno Chara’s shot from the blue line with 6:08 to play in the first.

“We’re lucky that we got out of there tied and not behind by five, so good thing we did have Tuuks there that first period,” Marchand said.

Buffalo finished the first with a 17-4 advantage on shots, but was outshot 20-19 after that.

“We played as good a first period as we could play and dominated in every, every area of the game, except the score,” Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said. “The guys deserved more from that.”

NOTES: Boston remained the only NHL team without a regulation home loss this season at 8-0-4. ... Bruins C Par Lindholm exited after being taken down by Rasmus Asplund while fighting for a loose puck early in the first period, but returned in the second. ... Boston RW Brett Ritchie sat out with a recurrence of an infection. ... Boston D Torey Krug (upper body) missed his fifth straight game, but participated in an optional skate Thursday and hopes to return Saturday. ... Sabres LW Johan Larsson was back in the lineup after a three-game absence with an upper-body injury. ... Bruins trainer Don DelNegro worked his 2,000th NHL game in his 27th season. DelNegro was honored with a video tribute and an ovation midway through the first period.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Florida on Sunday night.

Bruins: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
@
  • The Bruins took three of the four meetings with the Sabres last season, but the teams split the two meetings in Boston. The Sabres have won three of their last four trips to Boston dating back to the 2017-18 season despite going a combined 0-for-5 on the power play.
  • Buffalo lost to Minnesota, 4-1, on Tuesday, its eighth loss in nine games (1-6-2). The Sabres have not scored a power-play goal in any of their last eight games, the third time in the last six seasons that the Sabres have had a drought of at least eight games — they had one such streak in the previous 25 seasons.
  • Boston defeated the Devils, 5-1, on Tuesday, extending its point streak to five games (2-0-3). The Bruins return home where they've notched at least one point in every game so far this season (7-0-4), the club's longest season-opening home point streak since 1976-77.
  • Jack Eichel picked up an assist in Tuesday's loss, his 25th point in 21 games this season. That's the fastest a Sabre has reached 25 points since 2012-13, when Thomas Vanek got there in 15 games. Eichel scored his 25th point in his 22nd game last season.
  • David Pastrnak lit the lamp twice in the win over New Jersey, his 18th and 19th goals of the season in just 21 games. With one more goal in any of his next seven games, he would become the fastest Bruin to reach 20 goals in a season since Cam Neely did so in 19 games in 1993-94.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message