Washington
Capitals Capitals 34-11-5
4
January 27, 2020 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 22-22-7
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Capitals 1 2 1 4
Canadiens 1 0 1 2
Goals
Boyd WAS
1
Assists
Oshie WAS
2
Saves
Price MON
36

Vrana has goal, assist as Capitals beat Canadiens 4-2

MONTREAL (AP) The Washington Capitals proved they can score a lot of goals even without Alex Ovechkin.

Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist as the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie had two assists. Washington, 7-1-0 in its last eight games at Bell Centre, was without star forward Alex Ovechkin while he missed his first game this season to serve a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game.

''That's a big goal-scoring loss for us there, but we stuck together as a team,'' Vrana said. ''We still kept creating chances today, especially that fourth line. They played really good. ... That was a great team win. It's really important, coming into the playoffs, to know that.''

Braden Holtby made 31 saves and improved to 14-2-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry and Dale Weise scored for the Canadiens, who began the night 10 points out of a playoff spot. Carey Price stopped 36 shots.

Washington has been struggling lately with the man advantage but the Capitals managed to score with Max Domi in the box. Trailing 1-0, Wilson beat Price short side, between pad and post, on a pass from Vrana behind the net with 1:30 left in the first to tie the score. Vrana extended his point streak to nine games.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead 2:03 into the second when Petry accidentally kicked a loose puck behind his own goal line. The last Capitals player to touch the puck was Boyd, who was credited with his third of the year.

A great play by Evgeny Kuznetsov make it 3-1 with 5:09 left in the middle period. Kuznetsov stripped veteran Shea Weber of the puck in the corner and directed it into the slot while lying on the ice, which led to Vrana scoring between Price's legs.

Montreal coach Claude Julien blamed the loss on a mistake-filled and disorganized second period.

''We're digging ourselves into a hole sometimes,'' Julien said. ''It's not always a case of bad luck. Sometimes it's a lack of concentration. If you want to win, you can't play that way.

''Our sloppiness is costing us games and we can't afford to be sloppy.''

The Canadiens fired 15 shots on net in the third period and felt they got one goal back when Joel Armia nearly scored, but Holtby narrowly snagged the puck off the line.

''We had a ton of good scoring chances but Holtby made some big saves for them,'' Montreal rookie Nick Suzuki said. ''We have to find a way to put them in the net. There were some pretty crazy bounces.''

Weise did beat Holtby on the backhand a few minutes later, at 7:30, for his first of the season in his 500th career NHL game. But Holtby shut the door for the remainder of the game as Washington improved to 19-6-1 on the road.

Backstrom added the empty netter with 23 seconds remaining.

An unconventional odd-man rush led to the game's first goal at 1:55 of the first. Tomas Tatar hit the breaks and held onto the puck on a 3-on-2, long enough for Petry to creep in behind the Washington defense. Tatar then fed Petry, who slid the puck under Holtby's outstretched right pad on the backhand.

Both teams were coming off their bye week and it showed in the first with numerous broken plays, offsides and icings.

NOTES: The Canadiens paid video tribute to Kobe Bryant during the American national anthem. ... Montreal forwards Jonathan Drouin (wrist), Paul Byron (knee) and Brendan Gallagher (head) all remain sidelined with injuries.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Nashville on Wednesday night.

Canadiens: At Buffalo on Thursday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • The Capitals have won six of the last games in the series, but the Canadiens won the most recent meeting, 5-2 in DC on November 15. Washington is 6-1-0 in its last seven visits to Montreal, winning four times by one goal (once in overtime and once in a shootout).
  • For the third time in the last four seasons, the Capitals enter the post All-Star portion of the schedule with a points percentage of .700 or better. For the second time in that span, Washington entered the All-Star break with the league's top point total (72 points in 2016-17; 71 this season).
  • Montreal went 4-1-0 heading into the bye week/All-Star break — on the heels of an eight-game losing streak (0-7-1). The team won its last two games, 4-1 at Philadelphia on January 16 and 5-4 over Vegas in a January 18 shootout; the Habs had scored three or fewer goals in each of their previous nine contests.
  • John Carlson has played 49 games this season and has 60 points, an average of 1.22 points per contest. In Capitals history, the top points-per-game figure by a defenseman in a season (minimum 50 games) is 1.07 by Mike Green in 2008-09.
  • Since November, Carey Price's numbers have improved dramatically with each month. Price had a 3.77 GAA and .883 save percentage in November, improved to 2.74 and .908 in December, and has a 2.11 GAA and .935 save percentage this month.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message