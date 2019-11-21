Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 11-7-4
5
November 21, 2019 - Final
Carolina
Hurricanes Hurricanes 13-8-1
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Flyers 2 1 2 5
Hurricanes 2 0 1 3
Goals
Giroux PHI
2
Assists
Konecny PHI
3
Saves
Elliott PHI
33

Giroux’s 4-point night leads Flyers past Canes, 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Claude Giroux and Morgan Frost have only been playing together for a few days. The Philadelphia Flyers might want to keep them together for a while.

Giroux had two goals and two assists and Frost, his young linemate, had a goal and an assist in his second NHL game, leading the Flyers past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Thursday night.

''It's been only two games, but any time you get chemistry with someone that quick, usually it's going to go well,'' Giroux said. ''I think it's important we build on this - as a line, and as a team.''

Ivan Provorov also scored, helping the Flyers stop a four-game slide. Travis Konecny had three assists, and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter with 5.7 seconds left.

Carolina had won four in a row. Lucas Wallmark tied it at 3 at 3:24 of the third period, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist 80 seconds apart in the first, and Sebastian Aho also scored.

''We were sluggish most of that game,'' Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. ''We got going in spurts, but we were never able to get footing. It's a frustrating game, because you're going to give up some goals, but we felt like, way too easy on the goals. That's the game.''

Brian Elliott made 33 saves for Philadelphia while Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots for Carolina.

The Flyers' line of Giroux, Frost and Konecny played a part in the first four goals. None was bigger than the tiebreaking play, with Frost slipping an across-the-crease pass to Giroux, who tapped it in with 8:44 remaining.

''I saw (Giroux) and no one really pressured me at first,'' Frost said. ''Instead of wrapping it, I kind of held on to it and the play opened up and he was open.''

Elliott shut the Hurricanes down after that, stopping Nino Niederreiter from point-blank range with his pad with about 2 1/2 minutes left and then keeping the puck out amid a scrum in front of the net with 1:15 remaining.

Carolina's fourth line generated the tying goal early in the third, with Wallmark scoring off a slick behind-the-back pass from Brock McGinn.

That rally came in response to Philadelphia digging out of an early two-goal deficit and taking a 3-2 lead at 2:51 of the second when Frost snapped a shot past Mrazek off a pass from Giroux - who also scored the Flyers' first goal on a 4-on-4, and assisted on Provorov's tying shot from the point.

''My two goals, I didn't really do much - just kind of pushed the puck in the net,'' Giroux said. ''They're two great players, they make some special plays and I'll definitely take it.''

The Hurricanes jumped on the Flyers early, with Teravainen a factor in both goals in the opening 5 minutes. His pass from the boards set up Aho's shot from the slot that trickled between Elliott's pads at 3:23, and Teravainen made it 2-0 with his shot from the circle at 4:43, giving him 18 points in 17 career games against the Flyers.

NOTES: Philadelphia leads the season series 2-0. ... Carolina RW Andrei Svechnikov, who had the primary assist on Teravainen's goal, has points in six straight games. ... Carolina D Joel Edmundson received a 10-minute misconduct in addition to his slashing minor at 12:19 of the first. ... Philadelphia C Sean Couturier, at 26 years and 249 days old, became the youngest Flyer to appear in 600 games with the team.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host Florida on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
@
  • The Flyers took the first meeting this season, 4-1, in Philadelphia on November 5 after the Hurricanes swept all four matchups last season. Carolina has gone 9-2-2 at home against Philadelphia since the start of the 2013-14 season, its most wins against any opponent in that span.
  • Philadelphia lost, 5-2, to Florida on Tuesday, its fourth straight loss (0-2-2) after winning five of its previous six (5-0-1). The Flyers allowed just 26 shots on goal in the loss and are allowing just 28.9 shots on goal per game this season, fewest in the NHL. Carolina is tied for third at 29.3 shots allowed per game.
  • Carolina won in Chicago, 4-2, on Tuesday for its fourth straight win coming off a four-game losing streak earlier this month. The Hurricanes have scored first in three of those four wins and are an NHL-best 10-1-0 (.909) when scoring first this season, compared to 3-6-1 (.350) when allowing the first goal.
  • Morgan Frost lit the lamp for the Flyers on Tuesday in his career debut. He's the fifth Flyer since the 2004-05 lockout to score in his career debut, joining Jason Akeson (April 27, 2013), Harry Zolnierczyk (October 18, 2011), David Laliberte (October 31, 2009), and Mike Richards (October 5, 2005).
  • Andrei Svechnikov scored a goal for the third straight game in Tuesday's win over Chicago, his 10th of the season and 30th of his career. Svechnikov reached the milestone in his 103rd career game, becoming the fastest Hurricane to score 30 career goals since Jeff Skinner did so in his 80th career game in April 2011.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message