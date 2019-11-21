Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 7-14-3
4
November 21, 2019 - Final
Columbus
Blue Jackets Blue Jackets 9-8-4
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Red Wings 1 2 1 4
Blue Jackets 1 1 3 5
Goals
Bertuzzi DET
2
Assists
Athanasiou DET
2
Saves
Howard DET
32

Blue Jackets rally in third, beat Red Wings 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Boone Jenner, alone in the right corner, collected a long pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand from just below the blue line and snapped off the prettiest shot of the night during a third-period rally Thursday night.

Jenner's snipe under the bar past Jimmy Howard came 63 seconds after Bjorkstrand's tying power-play goal. The teams traded goals later in the period, but the Jackets held on for a 5-4 victory and a season-high three-game winning streak.

''We knew we put a lot of good minutes in for the most part in those first two periods, we just needed to stick with it and raise our level in third, and we did that,'' Jenner said.

Alexandre Texier, Cam Atkinson and Eric Robinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals, and Filip Hronek and Luke Glendening also scored for Detroit, which has lost four straight. Howard made 32 saves.

''It's frustrating,'' said Howard, whose record dropped to 2-9-1. ''You score four goals, you expect to win in this game. I've got to make more saves for the guys.''

Detroit, hampered by multiple injuries, came in tied with the Los Angeles Kings with the lowest point total in the NHL (17).

Texier got the Blue Jackets on the board 5:37 into the first when he batted his own rebound from in front. Bertuzzi tied it later in the first when he rifled a slap shot from the top of the right circle past a partially screened Korpisalo.

Atkinson got an easy tap-in off Seth Jones' pass during a 5-on-3 power play to put the Blue Jackets up 2-1 early in the second. Detroit got its own 5-on-3 opportunity for over a minute late in the second but the Blue Jackets killed it, allowing just one shot.

Hronek tied it later in the second when his shot went in off the leg of Jones, who had sprawled trying to block it in front of Korpisalo. Forty-four seconds later, Glendening put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 with a short-handed goal on an odd-man breakaway after the Blue Jackets turned over the puck at the blue line.

After the three-goal third period by Columbus, Bertuzzi got a late goal after Detroit pulled the goalie to create a 6-on-5 situation but couldn't get any more.

''Going into the third (and) you have a lead, you've got to find ways to win those games,'' Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said.

Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said he could tell it was going to be a big third period.

''I thought from the first shift, that first line that went out there, we got it right in their end, started cycling and kind of carried our game through the rest of the third period,'' he said. ''Some huge goals, big moments. Great to see.''

NOTES: Foligno returned from a three-game suspension for elbowing Colorado forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on Nov. 9. F Riley Nash was scratched to make room. ... Detroit D Mike Green did not play after being injured against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. F Darren Helm (lower body) also was an injury scratch. ... Bertuzzi has eight points in seven games. ... Robby Fabbri has eight points in seven games since being traded to the Red Wings by the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 8.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At New Jersey on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Ottawa on Monday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
@
  • The Blue Jackets have won eight of the last nine meetings with the Red Wings, but Detroit's lone win came in their last meeting in Columbus on October 30 last season. The two teams combined for 12 goals in their last meeting on November 26 last season, a 7-5 Blue Jackets' win in Detroit.
  • Detroit lost to Ottawa, 4-3, on Tuesday, snapping a season-long five-game point streak. The Red Wings were outscored 3-0 in the second period of the loss and have a -19 goal differential in the middle frame this season, 10 goals worse than the next-lowest (Kings and Sharks, -9 each).
  • Columbus defeated Montreal, 5-2, on Tuesday and has taken points in four of its last five games (3-1-1), allowing 12 goals over that span. The Jackets had lost each of the five previous games (0-4-1), allowing 20 goals over that span.
  • Valtteri Filppula scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's loss, giving him nine points (3g, 6a) in his last 12 games. The veteran forward had just two points (both assists) in his first 11 games this season.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and added an assist in the win over Montreal for his second multi-point game of the season. Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 15 points (9g, 6a) this season, tied with Minnesota's Eric Staal for the fewest by a team leader this season.

