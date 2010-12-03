Calgary
Flames Flames 10-12-3
0
November 21, 2019 - Final
St. Louis
Blues Blues 14-4-5
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Flames 0 0 0 0
Blues 1 2 2 5
Goals
Sundqvist STL
2
Assists
Sanford STL
3
Saves
Binnington STL
40

Binnington makes 40 saves to help Blues beat Flames 5-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis defenseman Vince Dunn set the tone for the Blues with a crunching hit that drew a retaliation penalty.

''I think it energized everybody in the whole city of St. Louis,'' goalie Jordan Binnington said after stopping 40 shots for his sixth career shutout in St. Louis' 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. ''It was big.''

Oskar Sundqvist scored twice, Zach Sanford had a goal and three assists, David Perron and Dunn also scored and Robert Thomas added three assists to lead the Blues to their largest victory margin of season. St. Louis also improved to 9-1-2 in their last 12 games.

Dunn's open-ice check on Andrew Mangiapane midway through the second period woke the crowd and the Blues. Perron capitalized with a power-play goal to push the lead to 3-0.

Binnington, who helped the Blues to their first Stanley Cup title last season, got his first shutout this season. His biggest save came late in the second when he halted Johnny Gaudreau on a breakaway.

''They threw a lot of pucks to the net and we did a good job weathering the storm,'' Binnington said. ''We were patient and we stayed composed.''

David Rittich finished with 26 saves for Calgary, which has lost six in a row while being outscored 23-5.

Sanford converted on a one-timer off a pass from Thomas with just under eight minutes left in the first to get the Blues on the scoreboard. He finished with his first career four-point game.

Sundqvist converted on a breakaway midway through the second period for a 2-0 lead. He added his sixth of the season early in the final period. It was his first two-goal game since scoring twice in a 5-3 win over Vegas on Nov. 1, 2018.

Dunn capped the scoring near midway through the third with his fourth of the season. He was just as proud of his hit as he was of his goal.

''It's just part of the game,'' Dunn noted. ''If the guy cuts in and gets around me, it's a breakaway. I'm not trying to hurt anyone.''

Mangiapane did not return to the game.

''It was a solid hit - we love it,'' St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. ''A good clean hit.''

Calgary has been shut out in their last three road games for the first time in franchise history.

The Flames held a players-only meeting after the contest that lasted roughly 10 minutes.

''Just a lot of honesty between guys,'' captain Mark Giordano said. ''We all love each other in here. Right now, we have a lot of guys that are trying to be the guy who's going to change the tide and change the momentum.''

NOTES: Binnington improved to 11-3-4 and has allowed two goals or fewer in nine of his last 12 starts. ... Calgary has surrendered the first goal in its last eight games, and 17 of 25 overall this season. ... The Blues were decked out in retro sweaters that were worn from 1994-98. It was the first of three appearances with the alternate jerseys this season. ... St. Louis RW Troy Brouwer, who was signed on Wednesday, did not play due to work visa issues.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Philadelphia on Saturday for the second game of a four-game trip..

Blues: Host Nashville on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues
@
  • The Blues defeated the Flames, 3-2 in overtime, on November 9 in Calgary. The last time the Flames visited the Blues, on December 16, 2018, they put seven past their hosts, the most they have scored in St. Louis since 2006.
  • The Flames fell to the Avalanche, 3-2, at home on Tuesday, their fifth loss in a row (0-4-1). That is their longest losing streak since March 2018 (seven). Calgary scored 3.5 goals per game last season, tied for second most in the league (Tampa Bay: 3.9) but has scored just 2.5 goals per game this season, tied for second fewest in the league (Detroit: 2.3).
  • The Blues snapped a three-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over the Lightning at home on Tuesday. St. Louis held Tampa Bay to just 18 shots on goal in the win, tied for the fewest it has allowed in a game this season (versus Colorado on October 21).
  • Elias Lindholm has not tallied a point during the Flames five-game losing streak after recording at least one point in the team's nine previous games (5-3-1 team record).
  • Alex Pietrangelo leads the Blues with 62 shots on goal this season. He is one of three defensemen who leads their team in shots on goal this season along with Dougie Hamilton (Carolina) and Roman Josi (Nashville). Pietrangelo has six goals this season and 99 for his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message