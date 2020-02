NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Vancouver Canucks hurt the Nashville Predators with their power play.

Again.

Bo Horvat scored one of Vancouver's five power-play goals, and the Canucks beat Nashville 6-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

The Canucks went 5 for 6 with the man advantage. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Graovac, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser also scored power-play goals before Tanner Pearson made it 6-3 with a short-handed goal with 2:02 remaining.

''It just shows how important power plays are,'' Horvat said.

Nashville dropped its sixth consecutive game. Ryan Johansen, Calle Jarnkrok and Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 12 saves on 17 shots before he was replaced by Juuse Saros.

Johansen got the lead for the Predators 8:07 into the first period. It was Johansen's first goal since Oct. 16.

From near the Nashville bench, Roman Josi sent a cross-ice pass to Johansen on the right side, sending him in on a breakaway. As he skated through the low slot, Johansen shifted to his backhand and lifted the puck over a sprawling Jacob Markstrom.

''We talked about it in between periods that we need to be a lot more disciplined,'' Josi said. ''Going forward too, we need to be disciplined. We need to play hard and desperate, but we've got to be smart too.''

Markstrom finished with 43 saves, including 21 in the third.

''I liked how we played the game tonight,'' Vancouver coach Travis Green said. ''It's easy to talk about the third because we didn't play very well, but (Markstrom) was great tonight. I'm happy for him. He made some huge saves, especially on the penalty kill.''

The Canucks took a 2-1 lead on power-play goals by Pettersson and Graovac two minutes apart late in the first.

After Jarnkrok tied it 4:45 into the second, the Canucks grabbed control with three straight power-play goals. The five power-play goals allowed by Nashville tied a franchise record.

In the Nov. 12 matchup between the teams in Vancouver, the Canucks scored on all three of their power-play opportunities.

''Of course, it's good stats against them, but like today, our power play won us the game,'' Pettersson said. ''We've got to bring it every night because power play is very huge to be able to win games like it did today.''

Rinne was lifted after the second period. He has been pulled in three of his last four starts.

NOTES: Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson recorded his 200th career NHL point. ... Nashville C Kyle Turris was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. ... Horvat played his 400th career NHL game. ... Vancouver D Quinn Hughes had three assists, equaling a career high.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Predators: Visit St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

