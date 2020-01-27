Anaheim
Ducks Ducks 19-25-5
2
January 27, 2020 - Final
San Jose
Sharks Sharks 22-25-4
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Ducks 0 1 1 2
Sharks 2 1 1 4
Goals
Noesen SJ
2
Assists
Dillon SJ
1
Saves
Gibson ANH
27

Marleau, Noesen each score 2 as Sharks top Ducks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Patrick Marleau and Stefan Noesen each scored twice, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Monday night.

Marleau moved past Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur and into a tie with Mike Modano for 25th place on the NHL's career list with 561 goals. The 40-year-old also moved past Rod Brind'Amour for 50th on the all-time points list with 1,185 - including 1,101 with the Sharks.

Erik Karlsson had an assist for his 600th career point to help San Jose end a three-game skid. Aaron Dell stopped 26 shots.

''You always want to be on the score sheet, and you always want to contribute. But, over the years, one thing I've learned is not to think about it too much, just go out and let things happen,'' Marleau said.

Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie scored for Anaheim, which was seeking its first three-game winning streak since taking its first three to start the season. The Ducks have lost eight of their last 11 (3-7-1). John Gibson finished with 27 saves.

Noesen scored multiple goals for the third time in his career, and second time against Anaheim. He scored his third goal on a tip-in off Joel Kellman's shot less than two minutes into the game.

Marleau scored an unassisted goal at 4:35 to make it 2-0.

The Ducks pulled to 2-1 on a short-handed goal midway through the second when Kase slipped the puck past Dell on a breakaway for his sixth.

Marleau scored his second of the game and 10th of the season late in the second, and Noesen scored his fourth at 2:28 of the third.

Ritchie scored his fourth goal on a power play with 1:52 left in the third.

''We didn't have a great start and they jumped on us,'' Ritchie said. ''They've been known to do that. It's happened to us before in this building and it was another classic kind of San Jose start for us.''

NOTES: Ritchie was back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an MCL sprain. ... Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg missed the game to be with his wife for the birth of their child. ... Dell made his sixth start in seven games. G Martin Jones will start Wednesday for San Jose against Vancouver. ... The Sharks wore jerseys with ''Gilroy Strong'' inscribed during warmups to honor those impacted by last summer's Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting. ... Karlsson has nine points in his last nine games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Arizona on Wednesday night.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks
@
  • The Ducks and Sharks have split their two games this season, both in Anaheim. The Ducks have scored exactly one first-period goal in each of their last seven meetings with the Sharks, taking the initial lead in six of seven games. However, San Jose has come back to win three of those six games.
  • The Ducks finished the first half of the season with back-to-back wins on the road, their first consecutive road wins within a season since January 2019. Anaheim held Carolina to one goal its last time out, its first time allowing one goal or fewer since before American Thanksgiving (3-0 win over NYI on November 25).
  • The Sharks lost three consecutive games on the road heading into the All-Star Break. However, San Jose won its only two home games in January and its last home game of December, outscoring opponents 11-3 across those three games (10-1 in even-strength action).
  • Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 33 points (11g, 22a) this season, the exact same number of points he had at the All-Star Break last season. Getzlaf has 49 career assists against the Sharks. The only player in NHL history to record 50 or more career assists against San Jose is Nicklas Lidstrom (52).
  • Erik Karlsson is tied with Logan Couture for the team lead in points this season with 36 (5g, 31a). He, John Carlson (Was, 60) and Roman Josi (Nsh, 48) are the only defensemen leading their team in points this season. Fellow blueliner Brent Burns led the Sharks in points in each of the previous three seasons.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message