Toronto
Maple Leafs Maple Leafs 10-10-4
3
November 21, 2019 - Final
Arizona
Coyotes Coyotes 13-8-2
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Maple Leafs 1 1 1 3
Coyotes 0 0 1 1
Goals
Barrie TOR
1
Assists
Mikheyev TOR
2
Saves
Andersen TOR
30

Barrie, Engvall lead Maple Leafs to 3-1 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Tyson Barrie and rookie Pierre Engvall came through to help new Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe get a win in his NHL coaching debut.

Barrie scored his first goal of the season, Engvall got the first of his career and the Maple Leafs snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

''Pretty special night for a lot of guys here,'' said Toronto's Auston Matthews, who also scored back in his hometown. ''And a big two points with everything that's been going on the past couple of weeks and the past 36 hours.''

Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots to help the Maple Leafs end an 0-5-1 skid one day after Keefe replaced the fired Mike Babcock.

''The guys went out and played with confidence,'' Keefe said. ''We had to find our way through the first period. I thought we had really good energy on the bench.''

Not everything was perfect in his first game behind the bench in the NHL, though.

''I was a little behind on making my line changes,'' said Keefe, who was in his fifth season as coach of the AHL's Toronto Marlies when he was promoted. ''I'd like to speed that up a bit. But the players took care of me well there.''

Some Maple Leafs players saw the coaching change as a chance for a new start.

''He came in with a really fresh attitude,'' Barrie said. ''We know we weren't meeting expectations and we need to be better.''

Vinnie Hinostraza scored with 17 seconds left for Arizona to spoil Andersen's shutout bid. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves. The Coyotes had won four of their previous five games.

''Too many mistakes and we didn't really defend good enough,'' Arizona's Oliver Ekman-Larsson said.

Barrie got the scoring started with 46 seconds left in the first period, beating Kuemper under the right glove after coming down the right side from the point with open ice.

''I think I did a good job jumping in on the pass and that's what I'm accustomed to,'' Barrie said.

The Coyotes had trouble generating offense, as the Maple Leafs dominated the puck. Andersen was forced to make a glove save midway through the first on Carl Soderberg, and made a clean save of Jason Demers' shot on a break in the second off a feed from Phil Kessel.

Engvall scored short-handed after breaking up a point-to-point pass and beating Kuemper under his left leg with his left-handed shot with 3:11 remaining in the second.

Matthews made it 3-0 as he skated far side and beat Kuemper between the legs 48 seconds into the third period.

''With everything that (Keefe) threw at us in a short period of time that he'd like to see I thought we executed that for the most part,'' Matthews said.

NOTES: Toronto had allowed the first goal in its previous seven games. ... The Maple Leafs hadn't led in regulation in its previous eight games, since a 3-1 win against Los Angeles on Nov. 5. They trailed 1-0 against Vegas two nights later before rallying to win 2-1 in overtime in their last victory before their skid. ... The Coyotes lost for just the fifth time in 19 games (14-4-1).

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Colorado on Saturday night for the fourth game of a six-game trip.

Coyotes: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Toronto Maple Leafs at Arizona Coyotes
@
  • The Coyotes won both meetings with the Maple Leafs last season and posted a 2-0 shutout in Toronto's lone visit to Arizona in 2018-19. Toronto is just 4-12-2 against the Coyotes since the start of the 2015-16 season — its worst record against any team in that time frame — but has won two of its last three road games in the series.
  • Toronto has lost six consecutive games (0-5-1), the franchise longest skid since a six-game slide from Feb. 27-March 7, 2016, and will play its first game under new coach Sheldon Keefe. The last two Toronto coaches (Mike Babcock, Peter Horachek) lost in regulation in their debuts, and the last Leafs coach to win his first game with the team was Randy Carlyle on March 3, 2012.
  • The Coyotes opened their current homestand with 3-0 wins over Calgary and Los Angeles and will be bidding for their first three-game shutout streak since March 29-April 3, 2012. The last team to record three consecutive shutouts on home ice was the Blue Jackets from Feb. 25-March 7, 2017.
  • Arizona native Auston Matthews returns to his home state and has one goal and one assist in three previous road games against the Coyotes. Matthews has scored 13 of his 14 goals this season at home, and his 0.90 difference in goals per game between home (1.00) and road (0.10) is the largest of any player this season.
  • The Coyotes lead the NHL in goals-against average (2.23), while Toronto has allowed four or more goals in five straight games for the first time since March 13-21, 2015. The last time the Maple Leafs permitted four-plus goals in six straight games within a season was an eight-game stretch in January 2006.

