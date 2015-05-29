Tampa Bay
Lightning Lightning 29-15-5
4
January 29, 2020 - Final
Los Angeles
Kings Kings 18-27-5
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Lightning 0 2 2 4
Kings 1 1 0 2
Goals
Stamkos TB
2
Assists
Kucherov TB
2
Saves
Vasilevskiy TB
33

Kings open second half at home vs. Lightning

Three weeks after their last home game, the Los Angeles Kings will get reacquainted with their home ice when they play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

At least it can't get any worse since the last time the Kings were around these parts. They lost three consecutive home games, Jan. 4-8, before heading out on a long trip that led into the All-Star break.

The Kings also lost their last four games before the break, and have dropped seven of their past eight contests and 11 of 14.

Their first game after the break will offer a chance to hit the reset button, but at 18-27-5 (41 points), and last in the Western Conference, a playoff push is unlikely. A vow to simply get better every day would be the best way to handle the final two months of the schedule.

"We're out of the playoffs by a little bit and certainly not the position we want to be in, but at the same time we're trying to turn this thing around, so you want to go and steer this ship in the right direction," the Kings' lone All-Star representative, Anze Kopitar, told the Los Angeles Times.

Yet uncertainty surrounds the team that won Stanley Cup titles as recently as 2013-14 and 2011-12. Moves are possible before the Feb. 24 trade deadline. Tyler Toffoli could be a desired commodity, while Alec Martinez and Jeff Carter have also been mentioned as trade candidates.

"There's going to be some stuff that's going to get moved around, but at the same time you've just got to keep your head down and work towards our common goal, which is turn this thing around and get it going in the right direction," Kopitar said.

The Lightning are in playoff contention, sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division at the start of play Tuesday. Although they did earn a point Monday, their hopes of getting off to a hot post-break start were foiled when they fell, 3-2, in overtime at Dallas.

Tampa Bay was just 2-2 in their final four games before the break following their 10-game winning streak that started just before Christmas. Monday's defeat can fall into the category of post-break rust.

"We gave up more chances tonight on odd-man rushes than we've given up the last 20 games combined," Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, but his 10-game winning streak came to an end. Steven Stamkos scored two goals against the Stars. His third-period goal tied it with less than two minutes remaining after Vasilevskiy was pulled for an extra attacker.

Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning right out of the break and leads the team in goals (22), assists (34) and points (56). Tampa Bay was 0-for-4 on the power play.

"The power play wasn't great (Monday), and we didn't generate many high-quality chances," the Lightning's Brayden Point told NHL.com. "They did a good job and give them credit, but it's on us to work out plays that can generate scoring chances."

--Field Level Media

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Lightning at Los Angeles Kings
@
  • The Lightning have won seven straight against the Kings, tied for their third-longest active winning streak over one opponent and Los Angeles' longest active losing streak against a single opponent. Tampa Bay won the first meeting at home this season, 4-3, on January 14.
  • Tampa Bay fell in overtime, 3-2, in Dallas on Monday for its third loss in its last four road games after winning each of the previous five. The Lightning have converted just 15.9 percent of power plays on the road this season compared to 35.7 percent at home, the largest difference in the NHL.
  • Los Angeles entered the All-Star break on a four-game skid, tied for its longest losing streak this season. The Kings have given up multiple power-play goals in each of their last two games and 10 times overall this season, tied with the Red Wings and Predators for the most in the NHL.
  • Steven Stamkos scored both Lightning goals in Monday's loss and now has 50 points (20g, 30a) this season. It's the 11th season in which he's scored at least 20 goals, second most in Lightning history — only Vincent Lecavalier (12) has more.
  • Nikita Kucherov assisted on both Stamkos goals for his third straight multi-point game. He has 15 points (9g, 6a) in 11 games this month, second in the NHL behind Chicago's Jonathan Toews (16).

