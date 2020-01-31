Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 12-36-4
2
January 31, 2020 - Final
New York
Rangers Rangers 24-21-4
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Red Wings 0 0 2 2
Rangers 0 3 1 4
Goals
Fabbri DET
1
Assists
Zibanejad NYR
2
Saves
Howard DET
35

Rangers roll to 4-2 win over Red Wings in return from break

NEW YORK (AP) Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each added a goal and an assist to help the New York Rangers return from an extended break and beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Friday night.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored to start the Rangers' three-goal second period, and rookie Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots. New York was off since a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Jan. 21, getting time off for the All-Star break and subsequent bye week.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist and Valtteri Filppula also scored in the third period for the Red Wings, who lost their seventh straight (0-6-1). Detroit, playing for the first time since Jan. 22 for its extended break, has only 12 wins in 52 games.

Jimmy Howard finished with 35 saves for the Red Wings to fall to 0-15-2 over his last 17 games since his last win on Oct. 29. He is 2-20-2 on the season.

The teams meet again on Saturday night in Detroit.

After a scoreless first period in which Howard made 15 saves, Buchnevich broke through at 9:23 of the second, converting a slick cross-ice pass from Zibanejad for his ninth.

Kreider, who also had an assist on Buchnevich's score, made it 2-0 at 11:56 tipping Adam Fox's shot past Howard for his 18th. Kreider has three goals in his last four games while Zibanejad, who also had an assist on the second goal, has multi-point efforts in three of his last four games and five of his last eight contests.

Panarin increased the margin to 3-0 with his team-leading 27th goal at 19:18, his fifth goal in his last seven games. Panarin has points in 37 of the 48 games he has played this season, including 23 of the Rangers' 24 wins.

Panarin missed the Rangers' last game before the break and then last weekend's All-Star Game in St. Louis with an upper-body injury. He leads the Rangers with 70 points, fifth-best in the league.

Zibanejad increased the lead to 4-0 with his 19th at 5:02 of the third.

Fabbri got the Red Wings on the scoreboard with his 12th at 5:59 of the third. Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin assisted on the goal for his 250th career point.

Filppula, playing his 999th career game, scored for Detroit at 10:59, his fourth of the season.

The 24-year-old Shesterkin was making his fourth start for the Rangers this month. He now has recorded wins in three as the Rangers improved to 6-2-0 in last eight home games.

NOTES: The Red Wings have been outscored 33-12 in their seven straight losses. ... The Rangers scratched F Micheal Haley and G Alexandar Georgiev. ... The Red Wings scratched D Mike Green, D Madison Bowey, and F Brendan Perlini. ... The Rangers won the teams' previous meeting 5-1 on Nov. 6 at the Garden. ... The Rangers have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 13 games.

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
@
  • The Rangers beat the Red Wings on November 6, 5-1 — these five goals were New York's most against Detroit since December 1992. Prior to this last meeting, the Rangers had scored two goals or fewer in 12 of their previous 14 games against the Red Wings.
  • Detroit's 35 regulation losses prior to the All-Star break were the most for the franchise prior to the break since the 1985-86 season (36 regulation losses).
  • In the Rangers last game, the team took 42 shots on goal while holding the Islanders to 18 shots on goal, the franchise's first game taking 40+ SOG and holding an opponent under 20 SOG since January 26, 2013 (vs. Maple Leafs).
  • Filip Zadina had his first career multi-goal game last time out, firing a career-high seven shots on goal. At 20 years-56 days, he was the youngest Red Wing with a multi-goal game since Dylan Larkin on February 4, 2016 (19 years-189 days).
  • Chris Kreider has nine goals in his last 14 games after scoring eight goals in his first 34 games this season. He has 13 goals on home ice compared to four in road games (+9) — only three players have larger home/road goal differentials this season.

